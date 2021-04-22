BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Justin Jackson Signs a Two-Way Contract with the Milwaukee Bucks

North Carolina alum Justin Jackson was released by Oklahoma City on April 5, but signed a two-way contract with Milwaukee on April 21.
After 16 days away, Justin Jackson is back in the NBA, playing for the fourth franchise of his young career.

For most of the 2020-21 NBA season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been represented by 12 different alums playing around the league. 11 of those players have been on standard NBA contracts, while Theo Pinson is the lone Tar Heels alum on a two-way contract. 

However, on April 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder waived 2017 National Champion and ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson. 

After a couple of weeks out of the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday that they signed Jackson to a two-way contract. 

In his 33 games as part of the Thunder this season, Jackson averaged 7.2 points, 1.7 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals while averaging 16.5 minutes per game. In those games, he shot 40.6 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from three, and a career-high 85.7 percent on free throws.

While Jackson was certainly disappointed to be cut by the Thunder, he goes from playing for the 13th-place team in the Western Conference to the third-place Bucks. Granted, with the Thunder he was playing on a standard NBA contract, but he is now on a two-way.

Sharing his gratitude on Twitter, Jackson said, "God might close one chapter just to open a new one! It's time to start writing the new one! Thank you @Bucks for the opportunity! So excited. Time to grind!"

Jackson will continue to wear his traditional jersey no. 44, which he wore at Carolina as well as during his time with the Mavericks and Thunder. He wore no. 25 while playing for Sacramento. 

It's unclear, as of this writing, when the Houston, Texas native will join the Bucks. Milwaukee's next two games are both at Philadelphia - tonight and Saturday.

For more information on Tar Heel alums in the NBA, make sure to check out our weekly Tar Heels in the NBA article, which publishes each Monday morning.

