2021 UNC PG Target Kennedy Chandler Chooses Tennessee

Kennedy Chandler, North Carolina’s top point guard target for the class of 2021, announced his college decision on Friday. Chandler chose the University of Tennessee over Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, and North Carolina.

The Memphis, Tennessee native will be staying in-state, but moving six hours east to Knoxville.

Chandler had already spurned the NBA G-League’s advances, telling Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan, “I’m a college guy.”

The decision marks the first time in four recruiting cycles that Roy Williams and his staff haven’t been able to land their top point guard focus; having landed Coby White, Cole Anthony, and Caleb Love in back-to-back-to-back years.

Chandler, ranked 11 overall in 247 Sports’ Composite rankings, is Tennessee’s first commitment in the class of 2021. As often happens though when a team gets a top flight point guard to commit, expect more players to become Volunteers. One such player is Paolo Banchero, the third-ranked player and top power forward in 247 Sports’ Composite 2021 rankings. The two have often talked about teaming up in college.

Where does Carolina turn now for a point guard in the class of 2021?

One possibility to consider is that with the 2020-21 season in flux, there is a greater possibility that Caleb Love might decide to stay in college and have the full college experience. Of course, that uncertainty might make him all the more likely to leave after one season, because the NBA has proven its ability to operate in a bubble should the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rear its ugly head by the 2021-22 season.

Coach Williams hasn’t yet extended any other scholarship offers to true point guards. Hunter Sallis, a combo guard and the 19-ranked player for 247 Sports Composite, is the closest thing to a point guard who holds an offer from the Tar Heels.

There’s always the possibility of a transfer following the 2020-21 season, as well.

Losing out on a top point guard is where Jeremiah Francis’ decision to transfer really hurts. Had he stayed in the program (and remained healthy), he likely would have been the starting point guard for UNC his junior and senior seasons.

