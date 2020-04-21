AllTarHeels
Four-Star Prospect Kerwin Walton to Announce Commitment Saturday

Quierra Luck

April 25th is slowly approaching, and it's looking like Coach Roy Williams and company will be securing a verbal commitment from shooting guard, Kerwin Walton.

A senior at Hopkins High, Walton is ranked 97th overall in the 2020 class, and no. 5 in Minnesota. Walton started playing basketball in the 5th grade and states that getting ready and focused for the next level is a priority. Walton is set to announce his decision, April 25th. Walton has the choices of following schools, Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Georgetown, and Vanderbilt.

With the recent departure and unexpected transfer of senior Brandon Huffman, Williams has an open scholarship, which to many, was a green light for Walton. Walton will be coming in with one of Williams' best recruiting class, Day'ron Sharpe, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, and Puff Johnson.

"[I'm looking with my parents and coaches at] my initial role on the team as a freshman," Walton said to Inside Carolina. "Who am I going to be playing with? Is it going to be a situation or environment where I can develop as a player because hopefully, I'm looking to make a big impact right away when I show up on campus, that's pretty much the goal. I'm pretty confident I can do that. I've put in a lot of work along the way. I've had some successes and failures, and that's just bred confidence."

Walton's 247Sports evaluation,

Good size and length for position. Projectable frame with room to gain strength. High level shooter who can hit shots off the catch and pull. Not a specialist but three-point shooting is best attribute. Respectable handle but more of a straight-line driver. Has midrange/floater game. Sees floor well and is a good passer for position. Moves feet well laterally and is plus on ball defender. Improvement throughout high school gives optimism for future. Projects as starter at high major program.

