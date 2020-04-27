Breaking: Four-Star Prospect Kerwin Walton Verbally Commits to UNC

2020 commit and four-star prospect, Kerwin Walton, has announced his verbal commit to UNC.

"I just had a really good relationship with the coaches, the atmosphere was really great there and the fans show a lot of love." Walton said, "I thought that it was the biggest stage in college basketball and I think that's a great place for me to learn and grow."

A senior at Hopkins High, Walton is ranked 97th overall in the 2020 class, and no. 5 in Minnesota. Walton started playing basketball in the 5th grade and states that getting ready and focused for the next level is a priority. Walton is set to announce his decision, April 25th. Walton has the choices of following schools, Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Georgetown.

According to Walton's dad, there was no clear cut decision as early as April 22nd. The Walton family was still meeting with schools throughout the week. The family had zoom meetings with Minnesota, UNC and Georgetown; They have information on Arizona. Along with education and player factors, Walton has taken COVID-19 impact into consideration as well.

"Big time. My family is a huge influence on my decision." Walton said, "Whatever they feel is best is probably going to make a big impact on my decision, whether it’s staying home or going away. I’m not sure if they’re too concerned how far I go from home. But they will have a big impact on my decision.'

With the recent departure and unexpected transfers of senior Brandon Huffman and freshman Jeremiah Frances, basketball head coach Roy Williams has two open scholarships, which to many, was a green light for Walton. Walton will be coming in with one of Williams' best recruiting class, Day'ron Sharpe, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, and Puff Johnson.

Walton's 247Sports evaluation,

Good size and length for position. Projectable frame with room to gain strength. High level shooter who can hit shots off the catch and pull. Not a specialist but three-point shooting is best attribute. Respectable handle but more of a straight-line driver. Has midrange/floater game. Sees floor well and is a good passer for position. Moves feet well laterally and is plus on ball defender. Improvement throughout high school gives optimism for future. Projects as starter at high major program.

With the addition of Walton to Williams' 2020 commits, UNC is now third overall in the NCAA and second in the ACC behind Duke (only .2) in 247sports rankings.

