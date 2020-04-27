Live Blog: Part Four, 'The Last Dance'

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance" check in with us as we document in real time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part three and four tonight!

Dennis Rodman came back after 48 hours after Michael Jordan went and got him in Vegas

"He needed to get away but he was always on point" -Jordan

Episode four is dedicated to Phil Jackson

Jackson won two championships in his 11 years with the Knicks



Phil Jackson coached in Puerto Rico and it led him to coaching Albany, New York in 1983.



Jackson was hired in 1987 as the Bulls assistant coach. One year later, he was hired as the head coach.

Tex Winter instituted the Triangle Offense

Pippen developed as a "point forward" the triangle offense afforded him the opportunity to blossom

By the 1990 playoffs, we think we are ready to beat the Pistons.

