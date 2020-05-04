Live Blog: Part Five, 'The Last Dance'

AllTarHeels
Live Blog: Part Six, 'The Last Dance'

Quierra Luck

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part five and six tonight! 

This will be part six; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!

    • Jordan would spend 5-10 mins with a terminally ill child before games
    • Jordan was getting tired of the life that was cultivated around him; the constant fans, attention, and pressure to be "on" were exhausting.
    • "Jordan Rules" book by Sam Smith
      • Book alleged that Jordan was demanding and ruthless
      • "It was popular because people realized that Michael Jordan isn't perfect" -Sam Smith
      • Jordan received backlash because of the book
      • Jerry Krause wanted to know who gave Smith the information
      • Jordan says Horace Grant gave information about the group
      • "Not one thing I've divulged to Smith about my relationship with my former teammates" -Horace Grant
      • The book impacted Jordan off the court, but on? He was still Air Jordan
    • Knicks vs. Bulls
      • "It was intense because I know how bad they wanted to beat us" -Jordan
      • "We hated each other" -Patrick Ewing
      • "They were just like the Pistons; they got physical" -Phil Jackson
      • Jordan going to Atlantic City with his family and friends, was seen as a lack of commitment.
    • Gambling
      • Slim Bouler
      • Was a golf hustler that was an associate with Jordan
      • Jordan had to repay him a $57k gambling debt
      • "The act of gambling? I didn't do anything wrong" -Jordan
      • "No penalties for Jordan; case closed" - David Stern
      • "I don't have a gambling problem. I have a competition problem" - Jordan
    • 1993, Suns vs. Bulls
      • "If there's anyone you want to beat, its Michael Jordan" -Charles Barkley
      • Jordan wanted league MVP, but since Barkley won, he was going to take the championship.
      • "I played as well as I could play, and Michael just outplayed me." -Barkley
      • Game 3 went into triple overtime.
        • "I wasn't going to let us lose" -Barkley.
        • Suns won, 129-121
      • Game 4, Jordan had 55 points.
      • Jordan averaged 41 points in this series
      • "I'm only packing one suit. I'm only playing one game" -Jordan on heading back to Phoenix for the championship
      • Paxson nails the game-winner to give the Bulls their three-peat!
      • "We lost to the fastest gun" -Barkley.
      • "If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't be a role model. It's like the game is stacked against you" -Jordan.

      This episode highlighted the difficulties Jordan faced; the gambling, the exhaustion, and the necessity of perfection. Jordan faced immense pressure to be who everyone wanted him to be; the discipline it took to be "Jordan" was more than he bargained for. 

