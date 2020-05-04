Live Blog: Part Five, 'The Last Dance'

Live Blog: Part Six, 'The Last Dance'
If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance," check in with us as we document in real-time, fan reaction and excitement as the series continues with part five and six tonight!
This will be part six; we previously blogged on a separate page for part five. Please comment along with us!
- Jordan would spend 5-10 mins with a terminally ill child before games
- Jordan was getting tired of the life that was cultivated around him; the constant fans, attention, and pressure to be "on" were exhausting.
- "Jordan Rules" book by Sam Smith
- Book alleged that Jordan was demanding and ruthless
- "It was popular because people realized that Michael Jordan isn't perfect" -Sam Smith
- Jordan received backlash because of the book
- Jerry Krause wanted to know who gave Smith the information
- Jordan says Horace Grant gave information about the group
- "Not one thing I've divulged to Smith about my relationship with my former teammates" -Horace Grant
- The book impacted Jordan off the court, but on? He was still Air Jordan
- Knicks vs. Bulls
- "It was intense because I know how bad they wanted to beat us" -Jordan
- "We hated each other" -Patrick Ewing
- "They were just like the Pistons; they got physical" -Phil Jackson
- Jordan going to Atlantic City with his family and friends, was seen as a lack of commitment.
- Gambling
- Slim Bouler
- Was a golf hustler that was an associate with Jordan
- Jordan had to repay him a $57k gambling debt
- "The act of gambling? I didn't do anything wrong" -Jordan
- "No penalties for Jordan; case closed" - David Stern
- "I don't have a gambling problem. I have a competition problem" - Jordan
- 1993, Suns vs. Bulls
- "If there's anyone you want to beat, its Michael Jordan" -Charles Barkley
- Jordan wanted league MVP, but since Barkley won, he was going to take the championship.
- "I played as well as I could play, and Michael just outplayed me." -Barkley
- Game 3 went into triple overtime.
- "I wasn't going to let us lose" -Barkley.
- Suns won, 129-121
- Game 4, Jordan had 55 points.
- Jordan averaged 41 points in this series
- "I'm only packing one suit. I'm only playing one game" -Jordan on heading back to Phoenix for the championship
- Paxson nails the game-winner to give the Bulls their three-peat!
- "We lost to the fastest gun" -Barkley.
- "If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't be a role model. It's like the game is stacked against you" -Jordan.
This episode highlighted the difficulties Jordan faced; the gambling, the exhaustion, and the necessity of perfection. Jordan faced immense pressure to be who everyone wanted him to be; the discipline it took to be "Jordan" was more than he bargained for.