Live Blog: North Carolina - Duke II

It’s time for the Duke-Carolina rematch, as the ACC season comes to an end at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill Saturday night.

The Tar Heels will look to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Most bracketologists have Carolina in the field, with projected seeds ranging from No. 9 to No. 11. A win over the Blue Devils should send the Heels into the ACC Tournament on the right side of the NCAA Bubble. A loss could put UNC on the razor’s edge, with the Tar Heels needing to post a run in the conference tournament to lock up a bid.

Duke’s footing isn’t as firm. The Blue Devils enter the game on the wrong side of the Bubble, ranging from the “first four out” to even more dire a situation. A win over the Tar Heels could change things significantly for the Blue Devils, and many prognosticators are speculating that Saturday’s game could be for one berth. At the very least, it’s safe to say that a loss on Saturday would doom the Blue Devils to “win the ACC Tournament or else” status.

Duke and Carolina both shot themselves in the foot earlier this week, losing their midweek game prior to the rivalry showdown. It’s the first time since 2007 that each team has entered both rivalry games coming off a loss. Carolina lost to Syracuse on Monday and appears to be struggling down the stretch. The Tar Heels have essentially played one good half—a comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Florida State—in the last three games.

Duke lost its second straight overtime game, dropping a heartbreaker at Georgia Tech after previously losing to Louisville on Duke’s Senior Night.

Saturday will be Carolina’s Senior Night, with Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, KJ Smith and Walker Miller all playing their final home game—barring a decision to take a “super senior” year next season.

Starting Lineups:



Duke: Moore, Hurt, Williams, Steward, Roach



UNC: Black, Platek, Brooks, Miller, Smith (all but Black are seniors)

Your officials: Ron Groover, Bert Smith, Brian Dorsey

DJ Steward opens things with a charge.

Didn't see what happened to Brooks, but I didn't see him as the first senior to leave the game for UNC. He went straight back to the locker room with a member of the medical staff

UNC seniors get 1:50 and leave with a 2-0 lead.

Patrick Tape scores to slow UNC's fast start. Then Duke forces a UNC turnover. At the under 16, it's 11-4 Heels

Loose ball after the time out. Zero of the 10 players in the game went onto the floor to get it. Very telling for both teams...

Harris passed up an open three to an equally open Love, who hits. Carolina up 10 now. Still no sign of Brooks

Brooks is back at 13 minutes, checks in with Williams who immediately sends him to the scorer's table

Brooks immediately hits a jumper to make it 18-4. Time out Duke, 12:39 to go before half

Carolina is 8-of-12 and has gotten some wide open looks. Duke is 2-of-10 with five turnovers

Mark Williams beat everyone down the floor but Goldwire didn't pass. Instead, he handed off to Moore, who traveled with no pressure from UNC, 40 feet from the basket.

At the under 12, it's 21-6 Carolina

Garrison Brooks with an off-balance fall-away three after losing his balance at the end of the shot clock, and it goes. That kind of night for UNC (and Duke) right now. 24-6 Heels.

Duke with back-to-back steals, and Steward has a shot at a four-point play after the foul by Davis. It's now 26-12.

Brakefield tries to take the charge but refs call it a blocking foul on him. His second. Duke's fifth. UNC still has not been called for a foul. At the under 8, it's 26-12.