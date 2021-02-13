Live Blog: North Carolina at Virginia

North Carolina gets back on the court after an unexpected week off with a trip to ACC leading Virginia.

The Tar Heels won at Duke by four last Saturday night, winning for the fourth time in five games. Carolina was then scheduled to play Miami on Monday night, but several players and managers on the team got together to celebrate after the Duke win. People from outside of the team bubble attended, however, and video from the event surfaced.

Faced with the possibility that someone on the Tar Heel team had been exposed to COVID, and with less than a 48-hour turnaround, Miami was uncomfortable going ahead with Monday’s game, and it was postponed.

The Tar Heels don’t have anyone in quarantine or suspended. Coach Roy Williams said that the discipline for the incident was “internal” and “appropriate” and that the Tar Heels would be at full strength for the game at Virginia.

The Heels will need to be on their game to hang with the Cavaliers, who have gone on a run after a shaky 4-2 start to the year. Virginia has won 10 of 11 games and leads the ACC at 10-1, 14-3 overall.

Carolina has struggled to defend the three this season, and Virginia is the eighth most accurate three-point shooting team in the country. Roy Williams said his big men would have to go out to the arc to defend the perimeter against UVA big men Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, who both hit over 42 percent from three.