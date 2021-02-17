Live Blog: North Carolina vs. Northeastern

North Carolina has now had three ACC home games canceled, including yesterday's game against Virginia Tech which was announced just prior to the Virginia game on Saturday. Earlier today, a fourth ACC game was postponed; next Tuesday's game at Boston College.

With the Tar Heels running out of games and head coach Roy Williams wanting to play the full allotment of allowable games, UNC reached out via Twitter on Monday to search for an opponent for midweek. Later that very afternoon, Carolina announced that Northeastern would be coming to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels this evening.

The two programs have met just once prior, a 101-66 victory for the Tar Heels on March 15, 1991 (a month shy of 30 years ago). The occasion was the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, which was played in the Carrier Dome. Current assistant coach Hubert Davis and Rick Fox led UNC in scoring with 16 points apiece. Pete Chilcutt chipped in 12, while George Lynch did the same coming off the bench.

Do not overlook Northeastern. They are not a cupcake mid-major team, but rather second in the CAA at 8-2. The Huskies actually come in at 143 in the NCAA's NET rankings, several spots ahead of desired ACC opponent Miami, who is ranked 151.

Look for Carolina to go with their usual starting lineup of Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Armando Bacot.

Keep an eye on Carolina's player rotations tonight. Will Coach Williams go with his usual lineups in and out? Will he tinker with some possibilities against a non-conference opponent?

Tune in at 7:00 ET on ACC Network Extra to see how the Tar Heels bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the season last Saturday at Virginia.

North Carolina starters: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Northeastern starters: Tyson Walker, Shaquille Walters, Coleman Stucke, Jason Strong, Greg Eboigbodin

Referees: Bill Covington, John Gaffney and Jeff Pon

Puff Johnson is still out injured.

Tyler Hansbrough is one of the commentators for the game.

Roy Williams has a John Chaney towel draped over his shouler.

