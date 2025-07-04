Belichick Will Lead Tar Heels To Success With Gio Lopez
All eyes will be on the powder blue this season. The college football world will be looking to see what 73-year old BIll Belichick can do in Chapel Hill. Despite winning six Super Bowl titles, the rookie college coach will be scrutinized and every move the makes will be put under a microscope and analyzed.
Last December, North Carolina and Belichick stunned the world by announcing the legendary head coach will join the Tar Heels and become its next head coach. Since arriving on campus, Belichick has made all the right moves and is winning the offseason.
To begin with, Belichick has put together a brilliant recruiting class for 2026. He has four, four-star players committed thus far, including Jackson (Ala.) wide receiver Keeyun Chapman, who he outdueled conference rival Florida State for. He also snagged a former Alabama commit in Jamarrion Gordon.
It is time to make predictions on what type of season Belichick will have on the field. While it is still early in the summer and there are a lot of days left until training camp starts, we look into a crystal ball and make the following predictions for Belichick and the Tar Heels.
First of all, the Tar Heels will be led on the field by former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez. He will win the job in training camp and beat out Max Johnson for the job. Lopez will take the first snaps against Texas Christian University and he will not look back. Johnson, coming off of an injury-plagued 2024 season, has health questions and his availability will be an issue. However, Lopez will not win by default. He will prove to everyone his 3,000-yard season at South Alabama was no fluke.
Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens will utilize the skills of the dual-threat quarterback. Lopez was hand-picked by Belichick this spring to lead the offense and he will be given every chance to succeed. The early quarterback drama will disappear by the end of the first week of the season. Kitchens will groom Lopez and have him ready to assume the controls.
Johnson, a sixth-year senior, will have an opportunity to compete and Belichick might have some packages or wrinkles for Johnson, but for the most part, he will be watching the game from the sidelines. During the the first four non-conference games Johnson will see some action, but once the ACC schedule opens up Johnson will be relegated to holding a clipboard and only be seen for mop up duty.
