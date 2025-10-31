LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC vs. Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - North Carolina will take on Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome at 7:30 p.m. in a clash between two struggling ACC programs.
North Carolina (2-5, 0-3 ACC), currently on a four-game losing skid, is looking for its first ACC win of the season and its first victory over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when the Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, 31-24. Carolina is coming off a tough 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia in a game where the Tar Heels had many opportunities to win.
Syracuse (3-5, 1-4 ACC) is also on a four-game losing skid and hasn't won a game since defeating Clemson 35-24 on Sept. 20. The Orange started the season 3-1, but after quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury against Clemson, they have struggled and lost four in a row.