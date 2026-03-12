Predicting North Carolina’s Top Performances Against Clemson

It may not seem like it, but Thursday night's contest against the Clemson Tigers is a monumental game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who make their debut in the 2026 ACC tournament.

North Carolina earned a double bye by clinching the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament earlier last week. This matchup is pivotal, not only because both teams are striving to win the ACC championship , but because of the ramifications for seeding in the NCAA tournament this month.

With all of that being said, here are predictions for which Tar Heels will make the most impact on Thursday night.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) posts up against North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Arizona transfer had his hands full against RJ Godfrey, and that matchup will be an even bigger factor this time around. Clemson's forward Carter Welling suffered a knee injury Wednesday night against Wake Forest.

As for Veesaar's performance, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center will be the focal point for the Tar Heels, who will win their offense through the junior center. In the last meeting, Veesaar recorded 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

While that is incredibly efficient, Veesaar must be more involved on Thursday night if the Tar Heels want to prevail and advance to the next round.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stevenson will be the main benefactor of Welling's absence, as the junior forward should have more of an impact on the boards. The Alabama transfer nearly recorded a double-double when these two teams faced each other earlier this month, and that was with the Tigers at full strength.

Since the start of conference play, Stevenson has been instrumental for North Carolina's success, and that will need to continue to be the case with Caleb Wilson sidelined for the rest of the season.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The senior guard is crucial for the Tar Heels' outlook the rest of the way. Without its best player, North Carolina will be even more reliant on Trimble's leadership and experience. Those traits will be on full display against a physical team in Clemson.

Trimble should be productive, as the Tar Heels will need the best from their cornerstone players on Thursday night.