Predicting North Carolina’s Top Performances Against Clemson
It may not seem like it, but Thursday night's contest against the Clemson Tigers is a monumental game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who make their debut in the 2026 ACC tournament.
North Carolina earned a double bye by clinching the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament earlier last week. This matchup is pivotal, not only because both teams are striving to win the ACC championship, but because of the ramifications for seeding in the NCAA tournament this month.
With all of that being said, here are predictions for which Tar Heels will make the most impact on Thursday night.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line prediction: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
The last time these two teams faced each other, the Arizona transfer had his hands full against RJ Godfrey, and that matchup will be an even bigger factor this time around. Clemson's forward Carter Welling suffered a knee injury Wednesday night against Wake Forest.
As for Veesaar's performance, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center will be the focal point for the Tar Heels, who will win their offense through the junior center. In the last meeting, Veesaar recorded 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.
While that is incredibly efficient, Veesaar must be more involved on Thursday night if the Tar Heels want to prevail and advance to the next round.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line prediction: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
Stevenson will be the main benefactor of Welling's absence, as the junior forward should have more of an impact on the boards. The Alabama transfer nearly recorded a double-double when these two teams faced each other earlier this month, and that was with the Tigers at full strength.
Since the start of conference play, Stevenson has been instrumental for North Carolina's success, and that will need to continue to be the case with Caleb Wilson sidelined for the rest of the season.
Seth Trimble
Stat line prediction: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal
The senior guard is crucial for the Tar Heels' outlook the rest of the way. Without its best player, North Carolina will be even more reliant on Trimble's leadership and experience. Those traits will be on full display against a physical team in Clemson.
Trimble should be productive, as the Tar Heels will need the best from their cornerstone players on Thursday night.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.