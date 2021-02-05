BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Duke's Matthew Hurt: We Have to Attack UNC Inside

Sophomore will be matched up against UNC's deep group of post players
Author:
Publish date:

Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt will be the focus of UNC’s attention in Saturday’s rivalry game. Hurt leads the Blue Devils in scoring and is also one of the Blue Devils’ biggest players on the court. That means he’ll be matched up against UNC bigs Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

“They’re dominant forces inside the paint,” Hurt said. “Those two are really good inside. They also have two freshmen that come off the bench that are really talented as well (Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler). So it’s not just those two. Just trying to be physical with them back, try to hold our own and make them make tough shots, because they’re going to make some shots. We’ve got to make it tough on them. Skillset-wise, I think I’m more shooting threes but they’re more back to the basket, just getting buckets down low.”

Duke isn’t as dependent on the post, but they’ll have to hold their own inside to keep UNC from dominating in the paint.

“I think they have four big guys that are really talented, really strong, really physical,” Hurt said. “Going into the game, we’ve just got to be mentally prepared for the physicality. They’re going to try to get the ball inside and try to punish us and get me, Jalen (Johnson) and Mark (Williams) in foul trouble early. We’ve just got to be smart, try not to let them get to their spots and on offense, just attack them. Whether it’s shooting a three, whether it’s attacking off the dribble, just try and do a little bit of everything to get the frontcourt off balance.”

hurt_unc_duke1-601d67070301654fa5691d3e_Feb_05_2021_15_45_46
Basketball

Duke's Matthew Hurt: We Have to Attack UNC Inside

bacot_duke-601c7415efb72f6ae13d3736_Feb_04_2021_22_28_53
Basketball

Armando Bacot: Wanting to Beat Duke Never Changes

dj_steward-601c68920301654fa5691749_Feb_04_2021_21_56_37
Basketball

DJ Steward: Duke Needs to Let UNC Know We're Not Punks

USATSI_15520775
Basketball

ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (February 5, 2021)

balfour
Football

UNC Not Done Yet: Heels Add 2021 Corner Dontae Balfour on NSD

ad2
Basketball

What Was Campus Like the Last Time UNC and Duke Were Unranked?

USATSI_15520771
Basketball

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Clemson

USATSI_15291384
Basketball

Live Blog: North Carolina at Clemson