Live Blog: Michael Jordan, 'The Last Dance'

If you are just as excited as we are to watch 'The Last Dance" check in with us as we document in real time, fan reaction and excitement as the series premieres tonight!

First hour, 9 pm:

The opening gave me chills! Everybody wanted to be like Mike.

"Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali" the only other people considered great along with Michael Jordan.

Jerry Krause was the GM of the Bulls and the root of the tension for the season of 19987-1998 season.

Apparently Krause had a Napoleon complex and needed credit for the Bulls. He was growing resentful of the attention Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were receiving.



"Players and coaches don't win championships "alone", organizations do." -Krause



"For him to say that was offensive to the way I approached the game" -Jordan



"If Phil's not coaching, I wont be apart of the rebuild. I will not play for another coach" - Jordan



Krause and Phil Jackson had tension. It seemed that Krause was grooming Tim Floyd to be the next coach in Jackson's face.



Krause told Jackson, after signing him to a one-year $6 million deal, that it would be his last year



"I said 'fine' and walked out the room. That was the last of our conversation" -Jackson

Rod Thorn... "We weren't very good previous to Michael Jordan."

The Bulls were being out drawn by an indoor soccer team

UNC coach Dean Smith ran a very tight ship.

"I think my vision and Mr. Jordan's bison was how was going to grow Michael as well as education. That was important to us"- Michael Jordan's mother, Deloris Jordan



"He was a fine young man and his parents raised a good kid" -Dean Smith



"Im gonna show you, no one will ever work as hard as I work" -Roy Williams on Michael Jordan



"I was better than he was... for about two weeks" -James Worthy



"We were down by one and coach Smith was cool" -Worthy



"If you get the shot, take the shot" -Jordan on '82 shot



"It felt really good. I did something that helped the whole team and maybe win the game." -Jordan after the '82 shot



"That turned me from Mike, to Michael Jordan. That gave me the confidence I needed to turn that corner." -Jordan



"When I think of Michael Jordan, yes I think of the shot, but I think of the three years he got better and better. He's the only one who can turn it on and off. He never turned it off" -Roy Williams



"I was going to return my senior year, but Coach Smith told me I should go pro"- Jordan

Incredible scenery and background of Jordan in Chapel Hill. Videos the public has yet to see of the intimate scenes of Jordan in Chapel Hill.

"We were lucky the draft was before the olympics. Michael became a star during that time"

"He's the best player I've seen" -Bob Knight, Olympic Coach

The Bulls were uhhhh active in drugs and women apparently. Jordan as a rookie, left that alone because he didn't want to be involved and came from a clean program (UNC). He didn't smoke, do lines, or drink at the time, he just wanted to play.

Because of his height (6'6) no one thought he could do much or even carry the team. Boy, were they in for a rude awakening.

Oct. 29, 1984... the game Michael Jordan showed everyone he's the real deal.

Since Jordan arrived games, sold out!

Chicago embraced a rookie and made him their own. He brought back to life a dying franchise.



"He's poetry in motion" -Bulls fan

Seeing Jordan with his kids, Jeffery and Marcus showed a side we rarely see!

"Michael played every game as if it was his last. He knew there was someone in the stands that never seen him before" -Ahmad Rashad

'Last Dance' was the theme by Phil Jackson for the 1997-1998 team

"Enjoy what's happening cause this is it."

Jordan clearly clowned Jerry Krause every chance he got lol

Phenomenal opening to an incredible story and legend. This series has been an eye opener to who Michael Jordan was and how much he meant to the city of Chicago in a short amount of time.

Part 2, 10 pm:

Jerry Krause made everything murky when he said 'This was Phil's last year'" -Scottie Pippen

"I will never find another partner like Scottie Pippen" -Jordan

"Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen" -Jordan

"I didn't win without him, thats why I considered him my best teammate of all time."- Jordan.

"I grew up with two people in a wheelchair. Basketball was my escape." -Pippen

Scottie Pippen's story sounds incredible. Growing up with 11 siblings and he got to play basketball after a scholarship freed up. He was originally the team manager at UCA.

Scottie Pippen made his Bulls Debut, Nov. 7, 1987.

Pippen got slapped by Charles Oakley lol

Pippen was the 122nd highest paid player.... WOW. He signed the deal in 1991 for 7 years! They took advantage of him.

Seems like he took the deal out of fear of not being able to take care of his family.

"Scottie was trying to force management to change his contract but Jerry wasn't going to do that. Now I got to play without him and find a way to win" -Jordan

Without Pippen in the beginning of the season, you saw how important he was tot he team and the contributions he provided.

Pippen should've been paid!

"Scottie was out. My voice had to be the loudest" -Jordan

"He's not worried about hurting your feelings. He didnt care, he'll tell you to get out" -Bill Wellington

"Everyday that Scottie didn't play, that gave teams the confidence they could beat us" -Jordan.

"Every time I step on that basketball court, my goal is to win the game. It drives me insane when I can't" -Jordan

"They (Jordan's parents) wanted us to play organize sports so we can learn about life" -Jordan

"I don't think I would be here without my brother (Larry). I always felt like I was fighting Larry for my father's attention." -Jordan

"My determination got even better to be good if not greater than my brother." -Jordan

"If you want to bring out the best in Michael, tell him he cant do it" -Jordan's father, James Jordan

"When he got here we thought he was pretty good, when he left here 5 days later, we thought he was the best player in America" -Roy Williams on having Jordan at UNC camp when he (Jordan) was in high school.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below! We'd love to interact with you!