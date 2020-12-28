NBA Tar Heels: Week 1 Review / Week 2 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and and preview the week ahead.

The first week of the NBA season is in the books. Thankfully, only one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Since the last update, Tyler Zeller has been released by the Spurs. There are now currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, the third most of any school, behind only Kentucky (31) and Duke (26).

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the first week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 1 stats:

vs. Miami: 19:11 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-5 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +3 +/-

@ Washington: 16:55 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5 REB | 5 AST | +5 +/-

@ Washington: 18:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 6-6 FT | 7 REB | 3 AST | +18 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Thursday, December 31 | vs. Philadelphia | 6:30pm | NBA TV, Fox Sports Florida

Saturday, January 2 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 1 stats:

@ Denver: 41:57 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-15 FG | 0-3 3FG | 5-7 FT | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Phoenix: 34:08 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-14 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Phoenix: 28:54 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-6 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-3 FT | 1 TO | -15 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29| vs. Denver | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Thursday, December 31 | @ Houston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports California

Saturday, January 2 | @ Houston | 5:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 1 stats:

vs. Washington: DNP – Coach’s Decision

@ New York: DNP – Coach’s Decision

@ Cleveland: 17:25 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-1 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | -5 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 1 stats:

@ Indiana: 25:38 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | -16 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 27:23 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | -13 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 16:53 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG

Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG

Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 1 stats:

vs. Detroit: DNP – Coach’s Decision

@ Utah: 0:27 MIN | +3 +/-

@ Los Angeles Lakers: 12:32 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -15 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North

Friday, January 1 | vs. Washington Wizards | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Sunday, January 3 | vs. Denver | 7:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 1 stats:

@ Minnesota: DNP – Coach’s Decision

vs. Cleveland: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Week 2 preview:

Monday, December 28 |@ Atlanta | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Golden State | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, January 1 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Sunday, January 3 | vs. Boston | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 1 stats:

vs. Washington: 18:16 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -27 +/-

@ New York: 28:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-6 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 1 TO | +19 +/-

@ Cleveland: 17:30 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -4 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 1 stats:

@ Houston: POSTPONED

@ Charlotte: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Week 2 preview:

Monday, December 28 | vs. Utah | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Thursday, December 31 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, January 2 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 1 stats:

vs. Dallas: 25:32 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +9 +/-

@ Sacramento: 25:03 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 2-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -10 +/-

@ Sacramento: 21:03 MIN | 21 PTS | 7-9 FG | 3-4 3FG | 4-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +25 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | vs. New Orleans| 10:00pm | TNT

Thursday, December 31 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Friday, January 1 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Sunday, January 3 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 1 stats:

vs. Utah: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol

vs. Houston: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol

Week 2 preview:

Monday, December 28 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 30 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Friday, January 1 | @ Golden State | 10:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Sunday, January 3 | @ Golden State| 8:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 1 stats:

@ Indiana: 0:55 MIN | -1 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 2:27 MIN | 0-2 FG | -3 +/-

vs. Milwaukee: 1:52 MIN | -4 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG

Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG

Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 1 stats:

vs. Atlanta: 30:28 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-11 FG | 1-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 2 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | -13 +/-

vs. Indiana: 24:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -16 +/-

vs. Golden State: 35:38 MIN | 20 PTS | 8-19 FG | 4-9 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -7 +/-

Week 2 preview:

Tuesday, December 29 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday, December 31 | @ Washington | 5:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, January 1 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday, January 3 | vs. Dallas | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

