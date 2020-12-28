BasketballFootballOther Sports
NBA Tar Heels: Week 1 Review / Week 2 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and and preview the week ahead.
The first week of the NBA season is in the books. Thankfully, only one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Since the last update, Tyler Zeller has been released by the Spurs. There are now currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, the third most of any school, behind only Kentucky (31) and Duke (26).

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the first week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Miami: 19:11 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-5 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +3 +/-
  • @ Washington: 16:55 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5 REB | 5 AST | +5 +/-
  • @ Washington: 18:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 6-6 FT | 7 REB | 3 AST | +18 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
  • Thursday, December 31 | vs. Philadelphia | 6:30pm | NBA TV, Fox Sports Florida
  • Saturday, January 2 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 1 stats:

  • @ Denver: 41:57 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-15 FG | 0-3 3FG | 5-7 FT | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-
  • vs. Phoenix: 34:08 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-14 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +2 +/-
  • vs. Phoenix: 28:54 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-6 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-3 FT | 1 TO | -15 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29| vs. Denver | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Houston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports California
  • Saturday, January 2 | @ Houston | 5:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Washington: DNP – Coach’s Decision
  • @ New York: DNP – Coach’s Decision
  • @ Cleveland: 17:25 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-1 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | -5 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
  • Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 1 stats:

  • @ Indiana: 25:38 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | -16 +/-
  • vs. Philadelphia: 27:23 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | -13 +/-
  • vs. Milwaukee: 16:53 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Detroit: DNP – Coach’s Decision
  • @ Utah: 0:27 MIN | +3 +/-
  • @ Los Angeles Lakers: 12:32 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -15 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North
  • Friday, January 1 | vs. Washington Wizards | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
  • Sunday, January 3 | vs. Denver | 7:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 1 stats:

  • @ Minnesota: DNP – Coach’s Decision
  • vs. Cleveland: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Week 2 preview:

  • Monday, December 28 |@ Atlanta | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Golden State | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Friday, January 1 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Sunday, January 3 | vs. Boston | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Washington: 18:16 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -27 +/-
  • @ New York: 28:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-6 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 1 TO | +19 +/-
  • @ Cleveland: 17:30 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -4 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
  • Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 1 stats:

  • @ Houston: POSTPONED
  • @ Charlotte: DNP – Coach’s Decision

Week 2 preview:

  • Monday, December 28 | vs. Utah | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Thursday, December 31 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Saturday, January 2 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Dallas: 25:32 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +9 +/-
  • @ Sacramento: 25:03 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 2-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -10 +/-
  • @ Sacramento: 21:03 MIN | 21 PTS | 7-9 FG | 3-4 3FG | 4-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +25 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | vs. New Orleans| 10:00pm | TNT
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
  • Friday, January 1 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
  • Sunday, January 3 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Utah: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol
  • vs. Houston: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol

Week 2 preview:

  • Monday, December 28 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
  • Wednesday, December 30 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
  • Friday, January 1 | @ Golden State | 10:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
  • Sunday, January 3 | @ Golden State| 8:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 1 stats:

  • @ Indiana: 0:55 MIN | -1 +/-
  • vs. Philadelphia: 2:27 MIN | 0-2 FG | -3 +/-
  • vs. Milwaukee: 1:52 MIN | -4 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 1 stats:

  • vs. Atlanta: 30:28 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-11 FG | 1-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 2 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | -13 +/-
  • vs. Indiana: 24:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -16 +/-
  • vs. Golden State: 35:38 MIN | 20 PTS | 8-19 FG | 4-9 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -7 +/-

Week 2 preview:

  • Tuesday, December 29 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
  • Thursday, December 31 | @ Washington | 5:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
  • Friday, January 1 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
  • Sunday, January 3 | vs. Dallas | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

