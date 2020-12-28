NBA Tar Heels: Week 1 Review / Week 2 Preview
The first week of the NBA season is in the books. Thankfully, only one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and and preview the week ahead.
Since the last update, Tyler Zeller has been released by the Spurs. There are now currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, the third most of any school, behind only Kentucky (31) and Duke (26).
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the first week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Miami: 19:11 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-5 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +3 +/-
- @ Washington: 16:55 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-11 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5 REB | 5 AST | +5 +/-
- @ Washington: 18:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 6-6 FT | 7 REB | 3 AST | +18 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Thursday, December 31 | vs. Philadelphia | 6:30pm | NBA TV, Fox Sports Florida
- Saturday, January 2 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 1 stats:
- @ Denver: 41:57 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-15 FG | 0-3 3FG | 5-7 FT | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 34:08 MIN | 11 PTS | 5-14 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 28:54 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-6 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-3 FT | 1 TO | -15 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29| vs. Denver | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Houston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, January 2 | @ Houston | 5:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Washington: DNP – Coach’s Decision
- @ New York: DNP – Coach’s Decision
- @ Cleveland: 17:25 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-1 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | -5 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
- Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 1 stats:
- @ Indiana: 25:38 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | -16 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 27:23 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | -13 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 16:53 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-5 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +1 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG
- Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Detroit: DNP – Coach’s Decision
- @ Utah: 0:27 MIN | +3 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Lakers: 12:32 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | -15 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Friday, January 1 | vs. Washington Wizards | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Sunday, January 3 | vs. Denver | 7:00pm | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 1 stats:
- @ Minnesota: DNP – Coach’s Decision
- vs. Cleveland: DNP – Coach’s Decision
Week 2 preview:
- Monday, December 28 |@ Atlanta | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Golden State | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, January 1 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Sunday, January 3 | vs. Boston | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Washington: 18:16 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-6 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -27 +/-
- @ New York: 28:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-6 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL | 1 TO | +19 +/-
- @ Cleveland: 17:30 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -4 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Orlando | 6:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
- Saturday, January 2 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 1 stats:
- @ Houston: POSTPONED
- @ Charlotte: DNP – Coach’s Decision
Week 2 preview:
- Monday, December 28 | vs. Utah | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Tuesday, December 29 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Thursday, December 31 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, January 2 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Dallas: 25:32 MIN | 15 PTS | 5-9 FG | 1-3 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +9 +/-
- @ Sacramento: 25:03 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-10 FG | 2-8 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | -10 +/-
- @ Sacramento: 21:03 MIN | 21 PTS | 7-9 FG | 3-4 3FG | 4-4 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | +25 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | vs. New Orleans| 10:00pm | TNT
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
- Friday, January 1 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Sunday, January 3 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Utah: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol
- vs. Houston: DNP – COVID-19 Protocol
Week 2 preview:
- Monday, December 28 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Wednesday, December 30 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Friday, January 1 | @ Golden State | 10:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Sunday, January 3 | @ Golden State| 8:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 1 stats:
- @ Indiana: 0:55 MIN | -1 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 2:27 MIN | 0-2 FG | -3 +/-
- vs. Milwaukee: 1:52 MIN | -4 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | MSG
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | MSG
- Saturday, January 2 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | MSG
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 1 stats:
- vs. Atlanta: 30:28 MIN | 9 PTS | 2-11 FG | 1-7 3FG | 4-4 FT | 2 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | -13 +/-
- vs. Indiana: 24:57 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-10 FG | 4-7 3FG | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 4 TO | -16 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 35:38 MIN | 20 PTS | 8-19 FG | 4-9 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | -7 +/-
Week 2 preview:
- Tuesday, December 29 | @ Washington | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Thursday, December 31 | @ Washington | 5:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, January 1 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Sunday, January 3 | vs. Dallas | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
