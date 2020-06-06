NBA Answers Questions Regarding Season Return

Wondering how the NBA is going to restore the season? The NBA answered long awaited questions to help fans understand the return of the season on July 31st.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding return of the NBA but are still embracing players community responsibilities amid intense racial conditions and safety precautions for COVID-19.

“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.

We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways.”