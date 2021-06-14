NBA Tar Heels: June 14 Playoffs Update

Cameron Johnson has already advanced to the Conference Finals, Danny Green and Justin Jackson are trying to join him.

The 2020-21 NBA season is winding down and one team, the Phoenix Suns, has already punched its ticket to the conference finals. The Suns parlayed a marvelous showing in the bubble into a strong regular season and have lived up to expectations as the no. 2 seed in the West.

Cameron Johnson, as a regular part of the rotation, is part of one of the final four NBA teams standing in just his second professional season.

In the only conference semifinal matchup not including a Tar Heel, the Jazz lead the Clippers 2-1. The winner of that series will take on the currently dormant Suns.

In the Eastern Conference, Danny Green and the 76ers hold and 2-1 series lead over the Hawks, with Game 4 taking place tonight (Monday) at 7:30 on TNT.

Unfortunately, Green strained his right calf just 3:45 into Game 3 of the 76ers' series against the Hawks and will be out for the remainder of the series. He will be evaluated again in two weeks and could therefore likely return to action should Philadelphia make a sustained playoff run.

Finishing out the Eastern bracket, Justin Jackson and the Bucks are tied at two with the Nets with Game 5 set to be played Tuesday evening.

It's quite possible that Carolina could have a player on three of the final four NBA teams standing this season.

Here are where things currently stand with each series involving a Tar Heel:

Second Round

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Game 1: Hawks 128 | 76ers 124



Game 2: 76ers 118 | Hawks 102



Game 3: 76ers 127 | Hawks 111

Upcoming games

Game 4: @ Atlanta | Monday, June 14 | 7:30 | TNT



Game 5: @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 16 | 7:30 | TNT



Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 18 | Time & Channel TBD



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 20 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 29:55 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-7 FG | 0-4 3FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | +5 +/-



Game 2 stats: 25:50 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-



Game 3 stats: 3:45 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0-0 3FG | 1 REB | 0 TO | +2 +/-

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (2) Brooklyn Nets

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Nets 115 | Bucks 107



Game 2: Nets 125 | Bucks 86



Game 3: Bucks 86 | Nets 83



Game 4: Bucks 107 | Nets 96

Upcoming games

Game 5: @ Brooklyn | Tuesday, June 15 | 8:30 | TNT



Game 6: @ Milwaukee | Thursday, June 17 | 8:30 | ESPN



Game 7 (if necessary): @ Brooklyn | Saturday, June 19 | Time & Channel TBD

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: INACTIVE



Game 2 stats: 4:38 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-3 FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +7 +/-



Game 3 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION



Game 4 stats: 1:46 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-0 FG | 0 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Suns win series 4-0

Game 1: Suns 122 | Nuggets 105



Game 2: Suns 123 | Nuggets 98



Game 3: Suns 116 | Nuggets 102



Game 4: Suns 125 | Nuggets 118

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Game 1 stats: 13:45 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-



Game 2 stats: 20:11 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-5 3FG | 1-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | +12 +/-



Game 3 stats: 21:04 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-



Game 4 stats: 12:59 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-4 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | -9 +/-

