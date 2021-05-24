NBA Tar Heels: Playoffs Round One Preview and Update
Each Monday during the regular season, we've reviewed the previous week's games and looked ahead to the next week of games for each Tar Heel in the NBA. Just because it's playoff time, you think we're slowing down? Not a chance. It's Monday, and the show must roll on.
It's Monday, May 24, to be precise, and each NBA playoff team has one postseason game under their belt (not counting play-in games).
Of the 12 Tar Heels on an NBA roster most of the regular season, six made it to the postseason. Of those six, none had to compete in the play-in games, so we can jump directly to reviewing each player's first 2021 playoff game (which took place either Saturday or Sunday).
As a reminder, the six Tar Heels competing in the NBA postseason are (alphabetically):
- Reggie Bullock (Knicks)
- Danny Green (76ers)
- Justin Jackson (Bucks)
- Cameron Johnson (Suns)
- Nassir Little (Trail Blazers)
- Theo Pinson (Knicks)
In order to catch up with each player, as well as look ahead to the rest of the first round, we are going to explore things series-by-series.
NOTE: All times listed will be both p.m. and Eastern.
(6) Miami Heat vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee leads 1-0
- Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson
- Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 1: Bucks 109 | Heat 107 (OT)
- Game 2: @ Milwaukee | Monday, May 24 | 7:30 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Miami | Thursday, May 27 | 7:30 | TNT
- Game 4: @ Miami | Saturday, May 29 | 1:30 | TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Miami | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD
(6) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets
- Portland leads 1-0
- Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little
- Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 123 | Nuggets 109
- Game 2: @ Denver | Monday, May 24 | 10:00 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Portland | Thursday, May 27 | 10:30 | NBA TV
- Game 4: @ Portland | Saturday, May 29 | 4:00 | TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Denver | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Portland | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Denver | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD
(8) Washington Wizards vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers
- Philadelphia leads 1-0
- Tar Heels involved: Danny Green
- Game 1 stats: 31:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-
- Game 1: 76ers 125 | Wizards 118
- Game 2: @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, May 26 | 7:00 | NBA TV
- Game 3: @ Washington | Saturday, May 29 | Time TBD | ESPN
- Game 4: @ Washington | Monday, May 31 | Time TBD | TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Washington | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel TBD
(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns
- Phoenix leads 1-0
- Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson
- Game 1 stats: 22:53 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- Game 1: Suns 99 | Lakers 90
- Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, May 25 | 10:00 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, May 27 | 10:00 | TNT
- Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Sunday, May 30 | 3:30 | ABC
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD
(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (4) New York Knicks
- Atlanta leads 1-0
- Tar Heels involved: Reggie Bullock & Theo Pinson
- Bullock Game 1 stats: 18:31 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -14 +/-
- Pinson Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- Game 1: Hawks 107 | Knicks 105
- Game 2: @ New York | Wednesday, May 26 | 7:30 | TNT
- Game 3: @ Atlanta | Friday, May 28 | 7:00 | ESPN
- Game 4: @ Atlanta | Sunday, May 30 | 1:00 | ABC
- Game 5 (if necessary): @ New York | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): @ New York | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel TBD
