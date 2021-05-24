NBA Tar Heels: Playoffs Round One Preview and Update

Six Tar Heels are in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Each Monday during the regular season, we've reviewed the previous week's games and looked ahead to the next week of games for each Tar Heel in the NBA. Just because it's playoff time, you think we're slowing down? Not a chance. It's Monday, and the show must roll on.

It's Monday, May 24, to be precise, and each NBA playoff team has one postseason game under their belt (not counting play-in games).

Of the 12 Tar Heels on an NBA roster most of the regular season, six made it to the postseason. Of those six, none had to compete in the play-in games, so we can jump directly to reviewing each player's first 2021 playoff game (which took place either Saturday or Sunday).

As a reminder, the six Tar Heels competing in the NBA postseason are (alphabetically):

Reggie Bullock (Knicks)

Danny Green (76ers)

Justin Jackson (Bucks)

Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Nassir Little (Trail Blazers)

Theo Pinson (Knicks)

In order to catch up with each player, as well as look ahead to the rest of the first round, we are going to explore things series-by-series.

NOTE: All times listed will be both p.m. and Eastern.

(6) Miami Heat vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee leads 1-0

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Game 1: Bucks 109 | Heat 107 (OT)

Game 2: @ Milwaukee | Monday, May 24 | 7:30 | TNT

Game 3: @ Miami | Thursday, May 27 | 7:30 | TNT

Game 4: @ Miami | Saturday, May 29 | 1:30 | TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): @ Miami | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): @ Milwaukee | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD

(6) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets

Portland leads 1-0

Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little

Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Game 1: Trail Blazers 123 | Nuggets 109

Game 2: @ Denver | Monday, May 24 | 10:00 | TNT

Game 3: @ Portland | Thursday, May 27 | 10:30 | NBA TV

Game 4: @ Portland | Saturday, May 29 | 4:00 | TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): @ Denver | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): @ Portland | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): @ Denver | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD

(8) Washington Wizards vs. (1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia leads 1-0

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green

Game 1 stats: 31:21 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-6 FG | 3-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +15 +/-

Game 1: 76ers 125 | Wizards 118

Game 2: @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, May 26 | 7:00 | NBA TV

Game 3: @ Washington | Saturday, May 29 | Time TBD | ESPN

Game 4: @ Washington | Monday, May 31 | Time TBD | TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): @ Washington | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): @ Philadelphia | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel TBD

(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Phoenix leads 1-0

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson

Game 1 stats: 22:53 MIN | 10 PTS | 3-7 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -6 +/-

Game 1: Suns 99 | Lakers 90

Game 2: @ Phoenix | Tuesday, May 25 | 10:00 | TNT

Game 3: @ Los Angeles | Thursday, May 27 | 10:00 | TNT

Game 4: @ Los Angeles | Sunday, May 30 | 3:30 | ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Tuesday, June 1 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): @ Los Angeles | Thursday, June 3 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): @ Phoenix | Saturday, June 5 | Time & Channel TBD

(5) Atlanta Hawks vs. (4) New York Knicks

Atlanta leads 1-0

Tar Heels involved: Reggie Bullock & Theo Pinson

Bullock Game 1 stats: 18:31 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-5 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -14 +/-



Pinson Game 1 stats: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Game 1: Hawks 107 | Knicks 105

Game 2: @ New York | Wednesday, May 26 | 7:30 | TNT

Game 3: @ Atlanta | Friday, May 28 | 7:00 | ESPN

Game 4: @ Atlanta | Sunday, May 30 | 1:00 | ABC

Game 5 (if necessary): @ New York | Wednesday, June 2 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): @ Atlanta | Friday, June 4 | Time & Channel TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): @ New York | Sunday, June 6 | Time & Channel TBD

