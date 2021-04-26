NBA Tar Heels: Week 18 Review / Week 19 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from April 19-25 and looking ahead to games from April 26 - May 2. Hard to believe, but there are only three weeks left in the regular season.
One great piece of news from this week is that Justin Jackson is back in the NBA, having signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson, along with the rest of the Knicks, are currently on a nine-game winning streak. Pinson, despite his lack of playing time, has received renown for being an outstanding teammate.
Several Tar Heels had strong scoring performances throughout the week. Cole Anthony scored at least 14 points in all three of Orlando's games this week.
Bullock has scored in double-figures in eight of the nine games of the Knicks' winning streak, including 16, 18, and 16 this week.
Not to be outdone, Harrison Barnes scored at least 20 points in all three of Sacramento's games this week, including 23 on Sunday night against Golden State.
Despite the successful weeks of Anthony, Bullock, and Barnes, it was Coby White who stole the show from a scoring standpoint. In the early part of the week, he scored 14, 18, and 19. But he capped it all off with 31 points on Saturday night, the highest scoring game of the week for a Tar Heel.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 18 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 30:59 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-15 FG | 1-6 3FG | 4-5 FT | 5 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 25:08 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -33 +/-
- vs. Indiana: 29:06 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-14 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 7 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -7 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Wednesday, April 28 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Friday, April 30 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida
- Saturday, May 1 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Minnesota: 38:53 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-11 FG | 2-4 3FG | 6-6 FT | 8 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | -6 +/-
- vs. Minnesota: 38:24 MIN | 22 PTS | 7-14 FG | 4-9 3FG | 4-6 FT | 6 REB | 7 AST | 4 TO | +5 +/-
- @ Golden State: 40:18 MIN | 23 PTS | 8-16 FG | 5-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -7 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Utah | 10:00 | NBC Sports California
- Friday, April 30 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:30 | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, May 2 | @ Dallas | 8:00 | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 18 stats:
- @ Washington: 19:53 MIN | 16 PTS | 7-9 FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 2 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Indiana: 15:08 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-8 FG | 8 REB | 0 TO | -12 +/-
- vs. Washington: 11:16 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-4 FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | -6 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | @ Philadelphia | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Tuesday, April 27 | @ Boston | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thursday, April 29 | vs. New Orleans | 9:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, May 1 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, May 2 | vs. Phoenix | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: 37:37 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-12 FG | 5-12 3FG | 1-1 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: 40:14 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-11 FG | 6-11 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. Toronto: 37:02 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 3-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Phoenix | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV
- Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Sunday, April May 2 | @ Houston | 8:00 | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 18 stats:
- @ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | The CW - Twin Cities
- Tuesday, April 27 | @ Houston | 9:00 | Bally Sports North Plus
- Thursday, April 29 | vs. Golden State | 8:00 | Bally Sports North
- Saturday, May 1 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Plus
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - REST
- @ Dallas: 18:33 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 0 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -8 +/-
- @ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - REST
- @ Indiana: 20:40 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -9 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Thursday, April 29 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
- Saturday, May 1 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Golden State: 32:41 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 7 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. Phoenix: 34:29 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-14 FG | 4-7 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | TO | -3 +/-
- @ Milwaukee: 14:50 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -18 +/-
- @ Milwaukee: 21:01 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -12 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Friday, April 30 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, May 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Phoenix: INACTIVE
- vs. Philadelphia: INACTIVE
- vs. Philadelphia: INACTIVE
- @ Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 19 preview:
- Tuesday, April 27 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBA TV, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Thursday, April 29 | @ Houston | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus
- Friday, April 30 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Sunday, May 2 | vs. Brooklyn | 3:30 | ABC
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 18 stats:
- @ Milwaukee: 19:04 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-8 FG | 3-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-
- @ Philadelphia: 30:01 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-12 FG | 3-9 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Boston: 33:41 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -5 +/-
- @ Brooklyn: 33:15 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-10 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -10 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | @ New York | 6:30 | Bally Sports Arizona, NBA TV
- Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN
- Friday, April 30 | vs. Utah | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus
- Sunday, May 2 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 24:14 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-3 3FG | 10 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +4 +/-
- vs. Denver: 12:41 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -2 +/-
- vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Memphis: 8:10 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Tuesday, April 27 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, April 28 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest
- Friday, April 30 | @ Brooklyn | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
- Sunday, May 2 | @ Boston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 18 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | vs. Phoenix | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV
- Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | MSG TV
- Sunday, April May 2 | @ Houston | 8:00 | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 18 stats:
- @ Boston: 29:35 MIN | 19 PTS | 5-14 FG | 3-8 3FG | 6-6 FT | 3 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- @ Cleveland: 30:36 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -8 +/-
- vs. Charlotte: 28:02 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-10 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +25 +/-
- @ Miami: 37:38 MIN | 31 PTS | 11-18 FG | 3-9 3FG | 6-6 FT | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 6 TO | -4 +/-
Week 19 preview:
- Monday, April 26 | @ Miami | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, April 28 | @ New York | 7:30 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Friday, April 30 | vs. Milwaukee | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Saturday, May 1 | @ Atlanta | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
