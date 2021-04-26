NBA Tar Heels: Week 18 Review / Week 19 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from April 19-25 and looking ahead to games from April 26 - May 2. Hard to believe, but there are only three weeks left in the regular season.

One great piece of news from this week is that Justin Jackson is back in the NBA, having signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson, along with the rest of the Knicks, are currently on a nine-game winning streak. Pinson, despite his lack of playing time, has received renown for being an outstanding teammate.

Several Tar Heels had strong scoring performances throughout the week. Cole Anthony scored at least 14 points in all three of Orlando's games this week.

Bullock has scored in double-figures in eight of the nine games of the Knicks' winning streak, including 16, 18, and 16 this week.

Not to be outdone, Harrison Barnes scored at least 20 points in all three of Sacramento's games this week, including 23 on Sunday night against Golden State.

Despite the successful weeks of Anthony, Bullock, and Barnes, it was Coby White who stole the show from a scoring standpoint. In the early part of the week, he scored 14, 18, and 19. But he capped it all off with 31 points on Saturday night, the highest scoring game of the week for a Tar Heel.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 18 stats:

@ Atlanta: 30:59 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-15 FG | 1-6 3FG | 4-5 FT | 5 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | -2 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 25:08 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 0-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -33 +/-

vs. Indiana: 29:06 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-14 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3-4 FT | 7 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -7 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Wednesday, April 28 | @ Cleveland | 7:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Friday, April 30 | @ Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Saturday, May 1 | vs. Memphis | 8:00 | Bally Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 18 stats:

vs. Minnesota: 38:53 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-11 FG | 2-4 3FG | 6-6 FT | 8 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | -6 +/-

vs. Minnesota: 38:24 MIN | 22 PTS | 7-14 FG | 4-9 3FG | 4-6 FT | 6 REB | 7 AST | 4 TO | +5 +/-

@ Golden State: 40:18 MIN | 23 PTS | 8-16 FG | 5-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | -7 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Dallas | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Utah | 10:00 | NBC Sports California

Friday, April 30 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:30 | NBC Sports California

Sunday, May 2 | @ Dallas | 8:00 | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 18 stats:

@ Washington: 19:53 MIN | 16 PTS | 7-9 FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 2 TO | -3 +/-

@ Indiana: 15:08 MIN | 8 PTS | 4-8 FG | 8 REB | 0 TO | -12 +/-

vs. Washington: 11:16 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-4 FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | -6 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | @ Philadelphia | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Tuesday, April 27 | @ Boston | 7:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Thursday, April 29 | vs. New Orleans | 9:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, May 1 | vs. Indiana | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, May 2 | vs. Phoenix | 8:00 | Bally Sports Oklahoma

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 18 stats:

vs. Charlotte: 37:37 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-12 FG | 5-12 3FG | 1-1 FT | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Atlanta: 40:14 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-11 FG | 6-11 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Toronto: 37:02 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-10 FG | 3-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Phoenix | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | MSG TV

Sunday, April May 2 | @ Houston | 8:00 | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 18 stats:

@ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Utah: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Utah | 8:00 | The CW - Twin Cities

Tuesday, April 27 | @ Houston | 9:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Thursday, April 29 | vs. Golden State | 8:00 | Bally Sports North

Saturday, May 1 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00 | Bally Sports North Plus

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 18 stats:

vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - REST

@ Dallas: 18:33 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-7 FG | 3-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 0 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -8 +/-

@ San Antonio: DID NOT PLAY - REST

@ Indiana: 20:40 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -9 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Thursday, April 29 | vs. Dallas | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, May 1 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | Bally Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 18 stats:

vs. Golden State: 32:41 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 7 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Phoenix: 34:29 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-14 FG | 4-7 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | TO | -3 +/-

@ Milwaukee: 14:50 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -18 +/-

@ Milwaukee: 21:01 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -12 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday, April 30 | vs. Atlanta | 7:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, May 2 | @ San Antonio | 8:00 | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Milwaukee Bucks

Week 18 stats:

vs. Phoenix: INACTIVE

vs. Philadelphia: INACTIVE

vs. Philadelphia: INACTIVE

@ Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 19 preview:

Tuesday, April 27 | @ Charlotte | 7:00 | NBA TV, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Thursday, April 29 | @ Houston | 8:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus

Friday, April 30 | @ Chicago | 9:00 | Bally Sports Wisconsin

Sunday, May 2 | vs. Brooklyn | 3:30 | ABC

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 18 stats:

@ Milwaukee: 19:04 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-8 FG | 3-6 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -5 +/-

@ Philadelphia: 30:01 MIN | 15 PTS | 6-12 FG | 3-9 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +9 +/-

@ Boston: 33:41 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-11 FG | 0-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -5 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 33:15 MIN | 9 PTS | 4-10 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -10 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | @ New York | 6:30 | Bally Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN

Friday, April 30 | vs. Utah | 9:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Sunday, May 2 | @ Oklahoma City | 7:00 | Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 18 stats:

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 24:14 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-3 3FG | 10 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +4 +/-

vs. Denver: 12:41 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 0 TO | -2 +/-

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Memphis: 8:10 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 2 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Tuesday, April 27 | @ Indiana | 7:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, April 28 | @ Memphis | 9:00 | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, April 30 | @ Brooklyn | 8:00 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Sunday, May 2 | @ Boston | 7:30 | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 18 stats:

vs. Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | vs. Phoenix | 7:30 | MSG TV, NBA TV

Wednesday, April 28 | vs. Chicago | 7:30 | MSG TV

Sunday, April May 2 | @ Houston | 8:00 | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 18 stats:

@ Boston: 29:35 MIN | 19 PTS | 5-14 FG | 3-8 3FG | 6-6 FT | 3 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +3 +/-

@ Cleveland: 30:36 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-10 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | -8 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 28:02 MIN | 18 PTS | 7-10 FG | 4-6 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +25 +/-

@ Miami: 37:38 MIN | 31 PTS | 11-18 FG | 3-9 3FG | 6-6 FT | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 6 TO | -4 +/-

Week 19 preview:

Monday, April 26 | @ Miami | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, April 28 | @ New York | 7:30 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Friday, April 30 | vs. Milwaukee | 9:00 | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Saturday, May 1 | @ Atlanta | 8:00 | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade