NBA Tar Heels: Week 2 Review / Week 3 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
Each Monday during the NBA season, I will provide a little snapshot review of the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA. This week, we are looking back at games from December 28 through January 3 and looking ahead to games from January 4-10.

After the first two weeks of the season the 76ers (Tony Bradley and Danny Green) lead the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record. Cameron Johnson’s Suns have continued the heightened level of play they discovered in the bubble and are tied with both Los Angeles teams for first in the West with a 5-2 start.

Nassir Little (Trail Blazers) has finally returned from COVID protocols but has yet to log any court time in a game.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on either full NBA or two-way contracts. Here’s a brief look at each one, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Oklahoma City: 16:20 MIN | 7 PTS | 1-5 FG | 1-2 3FG | 4-4 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | +2 +/-
  • vs. Philadelphia: 30:20 MIN (career high) | 16 PTS | 5-18 FG | 1-4 3FG | 5-5 FT | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | -4 +/-
  • vs. Oklahoma City: 17:07 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-7 FG | 0-2 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | -4 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Cleveland | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
  • Friday, January 8 | @ Houston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
  • Saturday, January 9 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 2 stats:

  • vs. Denver: 33:09 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-16 FG | 3-6 3FG | 6 REB | 8 AST | 2 TO | +4 +/-
  • @ Houston: 37:04 MIN | 24 PTS | 8-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 6-6 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -3 +/-
  • @ Houston: 38:23 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 3-5 FT | 7 REB | 1 STL | -9 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Chicago | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
  • Friday, January 8 | vs. Toronto | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
  • Saturday, January 9 | vs. Portland | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 2 stats:

  • - vs. Toronto: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • @ Orlando: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • vs. Charlotte: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Thursday, January 7 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30pm | TNT
  • Saturday, January 9 | vs. Denver | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Cleveland: 40:59 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-13 FG | 5-9 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +4 +/-
  • @ Toronto: 38:05 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-15 FG | 0-9 3FG | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -9 +/-
  • @ Indiana: 33:20 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-5 3FG | 0-1 FT | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +6 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Utah | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Friday, January 8 | vs. Oklahomat City | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Sunday, January 10 | vs. Denver | 6:00pm | MSG

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Los Angeles Clippers: 12:28 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | -11 +/-
  • vs. Washington: 16:26 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-4 FG | 10 REB | 3 AST | -20 +/-
  • vs. Denver: 24:02 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-4 FG | 3-4 FT | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -20 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Tuesday, January 5 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports North
  • Thursday, January 7 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North
  • Saturday, January 9 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
  • Sunday, January 10 | vs. San Antonio | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Atlanta: 20:33 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-10 FG | 2-7 3FG | 1-1 FT | 1 REB | 1 TO | -6 +/-
  • vs. Golden State: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • vs. Boston: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • vs. Boston: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Wednesday, January 6 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Friday, January 8 | vs. Phoenix | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
  • Sunday, January 10 | vs. Utah | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit, NBATV

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 2 stats:

  • vs. Toronto: 28:34 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 2 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 2 TO | +5 +/-
  • @ Orlando: 18:17 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +14 +/-
  • vs. Charlotte: 25:47 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-7 FG | 3-6 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Washington | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Thursday, January 7 | @ Brooklyn | 7:30pm | TNT
  • Saturday, January 9 | vs. Denver | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 2 stats:

  • vs. Orlando: 29:10 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 0-3 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 4 TO | -10 +/-
  • vs. New Orleans: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • @ Orlando: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | @ Miami | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Wednesday, January 6 | @ New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Friday, January 8 | @ New York | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
  • Sunday, January 10 | @ Brooklyn | 6:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 2 stats:

  • vs. New Orleans: 22:23 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-13 FG | 4-10 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 2 BLK | +23 +/- 
  • @ Utah: 17:59 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-4 FG | 2-2 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +8 +/-
  • Denver: 22:18 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | +14 +/-
  • vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 22:12 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +1 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Toronto | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
  • Friday, January 8 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
  • Saturday, January 9 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Los Angeles Lakers: Did Not Play – Health Protocols
  • @ Los Angeles Clippers: Did Not Play – Health Protocols
  • @ Golden State: Did Not Play – Health Protocols
  • @ Golden State: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

Week 3 preview:

  • Tuesday, January 5 | vs. Chicago | 10:30pm | NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV
  • Thursday, January 7 | vs. Minnesota | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
  • Saturday, January 9 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Cleveland: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision
  • @ Toronto: 3:24 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1 REB | +1 +/-
  • @ Indiana: Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision

Week 3 preview:

  • Monday, January 4 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Wednesday, January 6 | vs. Utah | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Friday, January 8 | vs. Oklahomat City | 7:30pm | MSG
  • Sunday, January 10 | vs. Denver | 6:00pm | MSG

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 2 stats:

  • @ Washington: 36:57 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-14 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4-4 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 TO | +10 +/-
  • @ Washington: 40:10 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-16 FG | 3-9 3FG | 3-5 FT | 6 REB | 10 AST | 3 TO | +14 +/-
  • @ Milwaukee: 28:51 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-13 FG | 1-5 3FG | 3-4 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 4 TO | -21 +/-
  • vs. Dallas: 32:50 MIN | 23 PTS | 7-14 FG | 4-9 3FG | 5-5 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 4 TO | +7 +/-

Week 3 preview:

  • Tuesday, January 5 | @ Portland | 10:30pm | NBC Sports Chicago, NBA TV
  • Wednesday, January 6 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
  • Friday, January 8 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
  • Sunday, January 10 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 4:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

