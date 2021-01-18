NBA Tar Heels: Week 4 Review / Week 5 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 11-17 and looking ahead to games from January 18-24.
Of the 46 potential NBA games Tar Heels could have played in over the course of the previous week, 10 were postponed (21.7 percent).
Harrison Barnes (30), Danny Green (29) and Coby White (22) had the three highest single game scoring outputs of the week.
Barnes was the game's high scorer last Monday in a 127-122 win over the Pacers. Green's performance happened in a 137-134 overtime victory over the Heat in which he connected on nine three-pointers. White's 22 points also happened in an overtime game, however he and the Bulls lost 127-125 to the Thunder.
On to the player-by-player review of last week and preview of the week ahead:
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full-time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Milwaukee: 23:11 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -7 +/-
- @ Boston: POSTPONED
- @ Boston: 27:24 MIN | 15 PTS | 7-18 FG | 1-6 3FG | 0-1 FT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 5 TO | -22 +/-
- @ Brooklyn: 29:26 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-15 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 0 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | @ New York | 12:00pm | Fox Sports Florida, NBA TV
- Wednesday, January 20 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, January 22 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, January 24 | vs. Charlotte | 6:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Indiana: 37:31 MIN | 30 PTS | 10-14 FG | 2-3 3FG | 8-8 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- vs. Portland: 35:12 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 5-6 FT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 33:40 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5-5 FT | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -24 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 41:00 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1-1 FT | 1 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | +8 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Wednesday, January 20 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Friday, January 22 | vs. New York | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, January 24 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 4 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 13:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-6 FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-
- vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Miami: 2:22 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 STL | 0 TO | -3 +/-
- @ Memphis: 9:07 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -7 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: POSTPONED
Week 5 preview:
- Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Boston | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Saturday, January 23 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 4 stats:
- @ Charlotte: INACTIVE
- vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE
- @ Cleveland: 30:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -9 +/-
- @ Boston: 28:10 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +36 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | vs. Orlando | 12:00pm | MSG, NBA TV
- Thursday, January 21 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | MSG
- Friday, January 22 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | MSG
- Sunday, January 24 | @ Portland | 9:00pm | MSG
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Memphis: POSTPONED
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | @ Atlanta | 2:30pm | Fox Sports North, NBA TV
- Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North Plus
- Saturday, January 23 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Milwaukee: 14:24 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -5 +/-
- vs. Washington: POSTPONED
- @ Miami: 26:03 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | +12 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | @ Miami | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, January 20 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Houston | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Saturday, January 23 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 4 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 28:10 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-9 FG | 0-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | -24 +/-
- vs. Miami: 49:49 MIN | 29 PTS | 10-25 FG | 9-21 3FG | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK |6 TO | +7 +/-
- vs. Miami: 25:28 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +10 +/-
- @ Memphis: 35:56 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 3 BLK | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Oklahoma City: POSTPONED
Week 5 preview:
- Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Boston | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Saturday, January 23 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 4 stats:
- vs. San Antonio: 4:11 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 0 TO | -1 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:10 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 0 TO | -4 +/-
- vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Philadelphia: POSTPONED
Week 5 preview:
- Tuesday, January 19 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, January 22 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Sunday, January 24 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 4:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 4 stats:
- @ Washington: 18:03 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 0-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -25 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: POSTPONED
- vs. Golden State: POSTPONED
- vs. Indiana: POSTPONED
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | @ Memphis | 5:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, TNT, TNT OT
- Wednesday, January 20 | @ Houston | 9:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Denver | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN
- Saturday, January 23 | vs. Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Indiana: 4:10 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | vs. San Antonio | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Memphis | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Friday, January 22 | vs. Memphis | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, January 24 | vs. New York | 9:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 4 stats:
- @ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Boston: 3:31 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | -6 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | vs. Orlando | 12:00pm | MSG, NBA TV
- Thursday, January 21 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | MSG
- Friday, January 22 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | MSG
- Sunday, January 24 | @ Portland | 9:00pm | MSG
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 4 stats:
- vs. Boston: POSTPONED
- @ Oklahoma City: 44:24 MIN | 22 PTS | 8-20 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 9 REB | 7 AST | 4 TO | -6 +/-
- @ Dallas: 25:18 MIN | 0 PTS | morning 0-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-
Week 5 preview:
- Monday, January 18 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, January 22 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago Plus
- Saturday, January 23 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
