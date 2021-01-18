NBA Tar Heels: Week 4 Review / Week 5 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for the Tar Heels in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 11-17 and looking ahead to games from January 18-24.

Of the 46 potential NBA games Tar Heels could have played in over the course of the previous week, 10 were postponed (21.7 percent).

Harrison Barnes (30), Danny Green (29) and Coby White (22) had the three highest single game scoring outputs of the week.

Barnes was the game's high scorer last Monday in a 127-122 win over the Pacers. Green's performance happened in a 137-134 overtime victory over the Heat in which he connected on nine three-pointers. White's 22 points also happened in an overtime game, however he and the Bulls lost 127-125 to the Thunder.

On to the player-by-player review of last week and preview of the week ahead:

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full-time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 4 stats:

vs. Milwaukee: 23:11 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-4 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | -7 +/-

@ Boston: POSTPONED

@ Boston: 27:24 MIN | 15 PTS | 7-18 FG | 1-6 3FG | 0-1 FT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 5 TO | -22 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 29:26 MIN | 16 PTS | 6-15 FG | 2-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 0 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | @ New York | 12:00pm | Fox Sports Florida, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 20 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, January 22 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, January 24 | vs. Charlotte | 6:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 4 stats:

vs. Indiana: 37:31 MIN | 30 PTS | 10-14 FG | 2-3 3FG | 8-8 FT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-

vs. Portland: 35:12 MIN | 11 PTS | 3-9 FG | 0-2 3FG | 5-6 FT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 33:40 MIN | 14 PTS | 4-12 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5-5 FT | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -24 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 41:00 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-8 FG | 2-6 3FG | 1-1 FT | 1 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | +8 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Wednesday, January 20 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Friday, January 22 | vs. New York | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Sunday, January 24 | @ Memphis | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 4 stats:

@ Atlanta: 13:34 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-6 FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +12 +/-

vs. Miami: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Miami: 2:22 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 STL | 0 TO | -3 +/-

@ Memphis: 9:07 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | -7 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: POSTPONED

Week 5 preview:

Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday, January 22 | vs. Boston | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 4 stats:

@ Charlotte: INACTIVE

vs. Brooklyn: INACTIVE

@ Cleveland: 30:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -9 +/-

@ Boston: 28:10 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-9 FG | 3-8 3FG | 7 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +36 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | vs. Orlando | 12:00pm | MSG, NBA TV

Thursday, January 21 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | MSG

Friday, January 22 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | MSG

Sunday, January 24 | @ Portland | 9:00pm | MSG

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 4 stats:

vs. Memphis: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Memphis: POSTPONED

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | @ Atlanta | 2:30pm | Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Orlando | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Friday, January 22 | vs. Atlanta | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North Plus

Saturday, January 23 | vs. New Orleans | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 4 stats:

vs. Milwaukee: 14:24 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -5 +/-

vs. Washington: POSTPONED

@ Miami: 26:03 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-5 FG | 3-5 3FG | 1 REB | 1 TO | +12 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | @ Miami | 3:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, January 20 | @ Atlanta | 7:30pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, January 22 | vs. Houston | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Saturday, January 23 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 4 stats:

@ Atlanta: 28:10 MIN | 2 PTS | 0-9 FG | 0-7 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | -24 +/-

vs. Miami: 49:49 MIN | 29 PTS | 10-25 FG | 9-21 3FG | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK |6 TO | +7 +/-

vs. Miami: 25:28 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-7 3FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +10 +/-

@ Memphis: 35:56 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-4 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 3 BLK | 1 TO | +9 +/-

@ Oklahoma City: POSTPONED

Week 5 preview:

Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Boston | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday, January 22 | vs. Boston | 7:30pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 4 stats:

vs. San Antonio: 4:11 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-4 FG | 1-2 3FG | 0 TO | -1 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:10 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 0 TO | -4 +/-

vs. Chicago: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Philadelphia: POSTPONED

Week 5 preview:

Tuesday, January 19 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, January 22 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Sunday, January 24 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 4:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 4 stats:

@ Washington: 18:03 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 0-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -25 +/-

vs. Atlanta: POSTPONED

vs. Golden State: POSTPONED

vs. Indiana: POSTPONED

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | @ Memphis | 5:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, TNT, TNT OT

Wednesday, January 20 | @ Houston | 9:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN

Friday, January 22 | vs. Denver | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN

Saturday, January 23 | vs. Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 4 stats:

vs. Toronto: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Indiana: 4:10 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Atlanta: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | vs. San Antonio | 3:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Wednesday, January 20 | vs. Memphis | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Friday, January 22 | vs. Memphis | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, January 24 | vs. New York | 9:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 4 stats:

@ Charlotte: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Brooklyn: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Boston: 3:31 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 TO | -6 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | vs. Orlando | 12:00pm | MSG, NBA TV

Thursday, January 21 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | MSG

Friday, January 22 | @ Sacramento | 10:00pm | MSG

Sunday, January 24 | @ Portland | 9:00pm | MSG

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 4 stats:

vs. Boston: POSTPONED

@ Oklahoma City: 44:24 MIN | 22 PTS | 8-20 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-2 FT | 9 REB | 7 AST | 4 TO | -6 +/-

@ Dallas: 25:18 MIN | 0 PTS | morning 0-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -3 +/-

Week 5 preview:

Monday, January 18 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, January 22 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Saturday, January 23 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

More From All Tar Heels