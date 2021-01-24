NBA Tar Heels: Week 5 Review / Week 6 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Wayne Ellington was on fire this week from deep, going 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) across four games. So hot, in fact, that the 21 made threes was a Pistons franchise record for most three-pointers in a four-game span. Similarly, the 17 threes he made in the first three games of the week were a franchise record for the Pistons in a three-game stretch.

Elsewhere, Danny Green and Tony Bradley are part of the number one team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5, 1.5 games ahead of second place Milwaukee).

Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson (Knicks; 8th in the East), Cam Johnson (Suns; 7th in the West), and Nassir Little (Trail Blazers; 4th in the West) are all also on teams currently in playoff position.

On the other side of the equation, Ellington (Pistons) and Ed Davis (Timberwolves) are playing for the respective last place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 5 stats:

@ New York: 27:42 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -14 +/-

@ Minnesota: 27:57 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-3 3FG | 7 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +10 +/-

@ Indiana: 35:46 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -12 +/-

vs. Charlotte: 32:37 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 5 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 0 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Sacramento | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, January 29 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Sunday, January 31 | @ Toronto | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 5 stats:

@ Los Angeles Clippers: 31:41 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -15 +/-

vs. New York: 35:09 MIN | 21 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-6 3FG | 9-9 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-

@ Memphis: POSTPONED

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | @ Memphis | POSTPONED

Wednesday, January 27 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports California

Friday, January 29 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | NBC Sports California

Saturday, January 30 | @ Miami | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 5 stats:

vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30pm | ESPN

Friday, January 29 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, January 31 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 5 stats:

vs. Orlando: 30:20 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-

@ Golden State: 17:03 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-

@ Sacramento: 21:00 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -13 +/-

@ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - NECK (DAY-TO-DAY)

Week 6 preview:

Tuesday, January 26 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | MSG TV

Friday, January 29 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG TV

Sunday, January 31 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 5 stats:

@ Atlanta: 14:06 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Orlando: 18:26 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +3 +/-

vs. Atlanta: 5:33 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -9 +/-

vs. New Orleans: 19:20 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 27 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North, ESPN

Friday, January 29 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Sunday, January 31 | vs. Cleveland | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North Plus

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 5 stats:

@ Miami: +19 27:30 MIN | 24 PTS | 7-12 FG | 7-11 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | +/-

@ Atlanta: 33:26 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-11 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-

vs. Houston: 32:45 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-11 FG | 6-10 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +16 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 28:20 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -14 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Wednesday, January 27 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Thursday, January 28 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Saturday, January 29 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 5 stats:

vs. Boston: 28:35 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-8 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +17 +/-

vs. Boston: 24:34 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +6 +/-

@ Detroit: 31:47 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +15 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30pm | ESPN

Friday, January 29 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday, January 31 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 5 stats:

@ Denver: 7:20 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-3 FG | 2-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-

@ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 27 | @ Phoenix | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, January 29 | @ Brooklyn | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 5 stats:

@ Memphis: 22:33 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +7 +/-

@ Houston: 28:27 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-7 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +9 +/-

vs. Denver: 31:33 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -14 +/-

vs. Denver: 34:53 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-16 FG | 3-11 3FG | 2-3 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 1 TO | +8 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Oklahoma City | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Thursday, January 28 | vs. Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Saturday, January 30 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 5 stats:

vs. San Antonio: 8:55 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -11 +/-

vs. Memphis: POSTPONED

vs. Memphis: POSTPONED

vs. New York: 5:55 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | 0 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Thursday, January 28 | @ Houston | 9:30pm | TNT

Saturday, January 30 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 5 stats:

vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 6 preview:

Tuesday, January 26 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | MSG TV

Friday, January 29 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG TV

Sunday, January 31 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 5 stats:

vs. Houston: 31:42 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-12 FG | 2-7 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +2 +/-

@ Charlotte: 32:45 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-15 FG | 3-8 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +9 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 32:06 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | -9 +/-

Week 6 preview:

Monday, January 25 | vs. Boston | 9:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, January 27 | @ Memphis | POSTPONED

Saturday, January 30 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

