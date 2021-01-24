NBA Tar Heels: Week 5 Review / Week 6 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from 18-24 and looking ahead to games from 25-31.
Wayne Ellington was on fire this week from deep, going 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) across four games. So hot, in fact, that the 21 made threes was a Pistons franchise record for most three-pointers in a four-game span. Similarly, the 17 threes he made in the first three games of the week were a franchise record for the Pistons in a three-game stretch.
Elsewhere, Danny Green and Tony Bradley are part of the number one team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5, 1.5 games ahead of second place Milwaukee).
Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson (Knicks; 8th in the East), Cam Johnson (Suns; 7th in the West), and Nassir Little (Trail Blazers; 4th in the West) are all also on teams currently in playoff position.
On the other side of the equation, Ellington (Pistons) and Ed Davis (Timberwolves) are playing for the respective last place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 5 stats:
- @ New York: 27:42 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-12 FG | 2-5 3FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -14 +/-
- @ Minnesota: 27:57 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-7 FG | 3-3 3FG | 7 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +10 +/-
- @ Indiana: 35:46 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-7 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -12 +/-
- vs. Charlotte: 32:37 MIN | 14 PTS | 6-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 5 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 0 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | vs. Charlotte | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Sacramento | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, January 29 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Sunday, January 31 | @ Toronto | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 5 stats:
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: 31:41 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -15 +/-
- vs. New York: 35:09 MIN | 21 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-6 3FG | 9-9 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | +14 +/-
- @ Memphis: POSTPONED
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | @ Memphis | POSTPONED
- Wednesday, January 27 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Friday, January 29 | @ Toronto | 7:30pm | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, January 30 | @ Miami | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 5 stats:
- vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Boston: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Detroit: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30pm | ESPN
- Friday, January 29 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, January 31 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 5 stats:
- vs. Orlando: 30:20 MIN | 13 PTS | 4-11 FG | 2-8 3FG | 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +9 +/-
- @ Golden State: 17:03 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- @ Sacramento: 21:00 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-3 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -13 +/-
- @ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - NECK (DAY-TO-DAY)
Week 6 preview:
- Tuesday, January 26 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | MSG TV
- Friday, January 29 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG TV
- Sunday, January 31 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 1:00pm | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 5 stats:
- @ Atlanta: 14:06 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-3 FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 STL | 0 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. Orlando: 18:26 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +3 +/-
- vs. Atlanta: 5:33 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -9 +/-
- vs. New Orleans: 19:20 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +5 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North, NBA TV
- Wednesday, January 27 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports North, ESPN
- Friday, January 29 | vs. Philadelphia | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Sunday, January 31 | vs. Cleveland | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North Plus
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 5 stats:
- @ Miami: +19 27:30 MIN | 24 PTS | 7-12 FG | 7-11 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | +/-
- @ Atlanta: 33:26 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-11 FG | 4-9 3FG | 2-3 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | -11 +/-
- vs. Houston: 32:45 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-11 FG | 6-10 3FG | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | +16 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 28:20 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-9 FG | 4-6 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 TO | -14 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | vs. Philadelphia | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Wednesday, January 27 | @ Cleveland | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Thursday, January 28 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Saturday, January 29 | @ Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 5 stats:
- vs. Boston: 28:35 MIN | 12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 4-8 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | +17 +/-
- vs. Boston: 24:34 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +6 +/-
- @ Detroit: 31:47 MIN | 7 PTS | 3-8 FG | 1-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 TO | +15 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | @ Detroit | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 7:30pm | ESPN
- Friday, January 29 | @ Minnesota | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sunday, January 31 | @ Indiana | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 5 stats:
- @ Denver: 7:20 MIN | 9 PTS | 3-3 FG | 2-2 3FG | 1-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | @ Portland | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, January 27 | @ Phoenix | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, January 29 | @ Brooklyn | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 5 stats:
- @ Memphis: 22:33 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-9 FG | 2-5 3FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 2 TO | +7 +/-
- @ Houston: 28:27 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-9 FG | 2-7 3FG | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +9 +/-
- vs. Denver: 31:33 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-7 FG | 1-6 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -14 +/-
- vs. Denver: 34:53 MIN | 19 PTS | 7-16 FG | 3-11 3FG | 2-3 FT | 3 REB | 2 STL | 1 TO | +8 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Wednesday, January 27 | vs. Oklahoma City | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Thursday, January 28 | vs. Golden State | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Saturday, January 30 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 5 stats:
- vs. San Antonio: 8:55 MIN | 1 PTS | 0-2 FG | 0-1 3FG | 1-2 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -11 +/-
- vs. Memphis: POSTPONED
- vs. Memphis: POSTPONED
- vs. New York: 5:55 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | 0 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | vs. Oklahoma City | 10:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, January 28 | @ Houston | 9:30pm | TNT
- Saturday, January 30 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 5 stats:
- vs. Orlando: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Golden State: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Sacramento: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Portland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 6 preview:
- Tuesday, January 26 | @ Utah | 9:00pm | MSG TV
- Friday, January 29 | vs. Cleveland | 7:30pm | MSG TV
- Sunday, January 31 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 1:00pm | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 5 stats:
- vs. Houston: 31:42 MIN | 10 PTS | 4-12 FG | 2-7 3FG | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +2 +/-
- @ Charlotte: 32:45 MIN | 18 PTS | 6-15 FG | 3-8 3FG | 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | +9 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 32:06 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-13 FG | 2-4 3FG | 2-2 FT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | -9 +/-
Week 6 preview:
- Monday, January 25 | vs. Boston | 9:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, January 27 | @ Memphis | POSTPONED
- Saturday, January 30 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
