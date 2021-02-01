NBA Tar Heels: Week 6 Review / Week 7 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA season, AllTarHeels will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 25-31 and looking ahead to games from February 1-7.

Aside from Saturday night's 0-for-5 performance from the three-point line, Wayne Ellington had another scorching week from beyond the arc. In the Pistons' first three games of the week, Ellington was 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) on three-pointers. That means in the seven games combined between last week and the first three games of this week, Ellington was 37-for-62 (59.7 percent) from three. Hard to do much better.

Several other Tar Heels had strong scoring performances this week. Cole Anthony had 21 against Charlotte, Harrison Barnes scored 26 against Toronto, .and Coby White also had a 20-point game (against Portland). Tony Bradley scored a season-high 12 points against Detroit.

Reggie Bullock returned to action on Sunday after missing three games due to a neck injury.

The 76ers are holding tough as the top team in the Eastern Conference and currently have a 2.5 game lead over second-place Brooklyn.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 6 stats:

vs. Charlotte: 30:54 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-12 FG | 4-5 3FG | 1-3 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Sacramento: 30:29 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | -3 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 30:06 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-10 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 4 TO | -8 +/-

@ Toronto: 32:22 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-10 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5-6 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 TO | -10 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Tuesday, February 2 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Friday, February 5 | vs. Chicago | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Chicago | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 6 stats:

@ Memphis: POSTPONED

@ Orlando: 37:44 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-11 FG | 3-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +14 +/-

@ Toronto: 37:18 MIN | 26 PTS | 8-13 FG | 4-7 3FG | 6-6 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | +6 +/-

@ Miami: 36:54 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ New Orleans | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California

Wednesday, February 3 | vs. Boston | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Denver | 5:00pm | NBC Sports California

Sunday, February 7 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:00pm | NBC Sports California

Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 6 stats:

@ Detroit: 23:20 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-7 FG | 2-2 FT | 9 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

@ Minnesota: 4:17 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -2 +/-

@ Indiana: 17:02 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -16 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Wednesday, February 3 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, February 4 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks

Week 6 stats:

@ Utah: INACTIVE

vs. Cleveland: INACTIVE

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 26:05 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-3 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV

Wednesday, February 3 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Portland | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Sunday, February 7 | vs. Miami | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves

Week 6 stats:

@ Golden State: 12:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-4 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-

@ Golden State: 8:54 MIN | 0 PTS | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-

vs. Philadelphia: 22:38 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -21 +/-

vs. Cleveland: 22:35 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +16 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Cleveland | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wednesday, February 3 | @ San Antonio | 8:30pm | Fox Sports North

Friday, February 5 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Saturday, February 6 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North

Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons

Week 6 stats:

vs. Philadelphia: 32:43 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-10 FG | 6-9 3FG | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +31 +/-

@ Cleveland: 32:48 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-11 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 28:39 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-12 FG | 6-9 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | +24 +/-

@ Golden State: 17:34 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-6 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -25 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Tuesday, February 2 | @ Utah | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Friday, February 5 | @ Phoenix | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus

Saturday, February 6 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 6 stats:

@ Detroit: 22:04 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +/-

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 36:14 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-11 FG | 4-9 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-

@ Minnesota: 23:02 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +17 +/-

@ Indiana: 21:57 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-8 FG | 0-4 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Wednesday, February 3 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday, February 4 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 6 stats:

@ Portland: 16:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-

@ Phoenix: 6:37 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-

@ Brooklyn: 4:44 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-6 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 3 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Friday, February 5 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 6 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: 31:44 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-3 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -1 +/-

vs. Golden State: 30:03 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +8 +/-

@ Dallas: 33:40 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Wednesday, February 3 | @ New Orleans | 9:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN

Friday, February 5 | vs. Detroit | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona

Sunday, February 7 | vs. Boston | 2:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 6 stats:

vs. Oklahoma City: 21:34 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +4 +/-

@ Houston: 4:01 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 TO | -9 +/-

@ Chicago: 13:37 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +6 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Tuesday, February 2 | @ Washington | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Thursday, February 4 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday, February 6 | @ New York | 1:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, February 7 | @ Charlotte | POSTPONED

Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract

Week 6 stats:

@ Utah: 1:04 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 TO | +2 +/-

vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV

Wednesday, February 3 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV

Saturday, February 6 | vs. Portland | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Sunday, February 7 | vs. Miami | 1:00pm | MSG TV

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 6 stats:

vs. Boston: 23:59 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | -22 +/-

@ Memphis: POSTPONED

vs. Portland: 33:56 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-11 FG | 3-6 3FG | 5-5 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 TO | -17 +/-

Week 7 preview:

Monday, February 1 | vs. New York | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday, February 3 | vs. New York | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Friday, February 5 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Saturday, February 6 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

More From All Tar Heels