NBA Tar Heels: Week 6 Review / Week 7 Preview
Each Monday during the NBA season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking at games from January 25-31 and looking ahead to games from February 1-7.
Aside from Saturday night's 0-for-5 performance from the three-point line, Wayne Ellington had another scorching week from beyond the arc. In the Pistons' first three games of the week, Ellington was 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) on three-pointers. That means in the seven games combined between last week and the first three games of this week, Ellington was 37-for-62 (59.7 percent) from three. Hard to do much better.
Several other Tar Heels had strong scoring performances this week. Cole Anthony had 21 against Charlotte, Harrison Barnes scored 26 against Toronto, .and Coby White also had a 20-point game (against Portland). Tony Bradley scored a season-high 12 points against Detroit.
Reggie Bullock returned to action on Sunday after missing three games due to a neck injury.
The 76ers are holding tough as the top team in the Eastern Conference and currently have a 2.5 game lead over second-place Brooklyn.
There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, either full time or on a two-way contract.
Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.
Note: all times listed are Eastern.
Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic
Week 6 stats:
- vs. Charlotte: 30:54 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-12 FG | 4-5 3FG | 1-3 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 3 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Sacramento: 30:29 MIN | 7 PTS | 2-9 FG | 1-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | -3 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 30:06 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-10 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 4 TO | -8 +/-
- @ Toronto: 32:22 MIN | 16 PTS | 5-10 FG | 1-3 3FG | 5-6 FT | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 TO | -10 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Tuesday, February 2 | vs. Toronto | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Friday, February 5 | vs. Chicago | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Chicago | 7:00pm | Fox Sports Florida
Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings
Week 6 stats:
- @ Memphis: POSTPONED
- @ Orlando: 37:44 MIN | 21 PTS | 8-11 FG | 3-6 3FG | 2-2 FT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 3 TO | +14 +/-
- @ Toronto: 37:18 MIN | 26 PTS | 8-13 FG | 4-7 3FG | 6-6 FT | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TO | +6 +/-
- @ Miami: 36:54 MIN | 11 PTS | 4-8 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1-1 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ New Orleans | 8:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Wednesday, February 3 | vs. Boston | 10:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Denver | 5:00pm | NBC Sports California
- Sunday, February 7 | @ Los Angeles Clippers | 3:00pm | NBC Sports California
Tony Bradley | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 6 stats:
- @ Detroit: 23:20 MIN | 12 PTS | 5-7 FG | 2-2 FT | 9 REB | 1 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- @ Minnesota: 4:17 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 4 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | -2 +/-
- @ Indiana: 17:02 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-2 FG | 4 REB | 2 AST | 0 TO | -16 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 4 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Reggie Bullock | New York Knicks
Week 6 stats:
- @ Utah: INACTIVE
- vs. Cleveland: INACTIVE
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 26:05 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-6 FG | 2-3 3FG | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK | 0 TO | -7 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Portland | 1:00pm | MSG TV
- Sunday, February 7 | vs. Miami | 1:00pm | MSG TV
Ed Davis | Minnesota Timberwolves
Week 6 stats:
- @ Golden State: 12:52 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-4 FG | 7 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-
- @ Golden State: 8:54 MIN | 0 PTS | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | +6 +/-
- vs. Philadelphia: 22:38 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-3 FG | 8 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | -21 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: 22:35 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-2 FG | 5 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 3 BLK | 0 TO | +16 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Cleveland | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ San Antonio | 8:30pm | Fox Sports North
- Friday, February 5 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
- Saturday, February 6 | @ Oklahoma City | 8:00pm | Fox Sports North
Wayne Ellington | Detroit Pistons
Week 6 stats:
- vs. Philadelphia: 32:43 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-10 FG | 6-9 3FG | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | +31 +/-
- @ Cleveland: 32:48 MIN | 17 PTS | 6-11 FG | 4-8 3FG | 1-1 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 0 BLK | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 28:39 MIN | 20 PTS | 7-12 FG | 6-9 3FG | 2 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | +24 +/-
- @ Golden State: 17:34 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-6 FG | 0-5 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 0 TO | -25 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Denver | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Tuesday, February 2 | @ Utah | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
- Friday, February 5 | @ Phoenix | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Saturday, February 6 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | 10:00pm | Fox Sports Detroit
Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers
Week 6 stats:
- @ Detroit: 22:04 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-6 FG | 2-4 3FG | 1 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +/-
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 36:14 MIN | 14 PTS | 5-11 FG | 4-9 3FG | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 0 TO | +8 +/-
- @ Minnesota: 23:02 MIN | 3 PTS | 1-2 FG | 1-2 3FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | +17 +/-
- @ Indiana: 21:57 MIN | 6 PTS | 3-8 FG | 0-4 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ Charlotte | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Thursday, February 4 | vs. Portland | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Brooklyn | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Philadelphia
Justin Jackson | Oklahoma City Thunder
Week 6 stats:
- @ Portland: 16:02 MIN | 6 PTS | 2-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 2 REB | 3 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
- @ Phoenix: 6:37 MIN | 0 PTS | 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +3 +/-
- @ Brooklyn: 4:44 MIN | 4 PTS | 2-6 FG | 0-1 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TO | +1 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Wednesday, February 3 | vs. Houston | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Friday, February 5 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Minnesota | 8:00pm | Fox Sports Oklahoma
Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns
Week 6 stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: 31:44 MIN | 8 PTS | 3-8 FG | 2-3 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | -1 +/-
- vs. Golden State: 30:03 MIN | 13 PTS | 5-10 FG | 3-8 3FG | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | +8 +/-
- @ Dallas: 33:40 MIN | 6 PTS | 1-4 FG | 1-1 3FG | 3-3 FT | 4 REB | 0 TO | -5 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Dallas | 8:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ New Orleans | 9:30pm | Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN
- Friday, February 5 | vs. Detroit | 9:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona
- Sunday, February 7 | vs. Boston | 2:00pm | Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers
Week 6 stats:
- vs. Oklahoma City: 21:34 MIN | 4 PTS | 1-5 FG | 0-2 3FG | 2-2 FT | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +4 +/-
- @ Houston: 4:01 MIN | 0 PTS | 1 TO | -9 +/-
- @ Chicago: 13:37 MIN | 5 PTS | 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 1 STL | 0 TO | +6 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Milwaukee | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Tuesday, February 2 | @ Washington | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Thursday, February 4 | @ Philadelphia | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Saturday, February 6 | @ New York | 1:00pm | NBC Sports Northwest
- Sunday, February 7 | @ Charlotte | POSTPONED
Theo Pinson | New York Knicks | Two Way Contract
Week 6 stats:
- @ Utah: 1:04 MIN | 2 PTS | 1-1 FG | 0 TO | +2 +/-
- vs. Cleveland: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
- vs. Los Angeles Clippers: DID NOT PLAY - COACH'S DECISION
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV
- Wednesday, February 3 | @ Chicago | 8:00pm | MSG TV
- Saturday, February 6 | vs. Portland | 1:00pm | MSG TV
- Sunday, February 7 | vs. Miami | 1:00pm | MSG TV
Coby White | Chicago Bulls
Week 6 stats:
- vs. Boston: 23:59 MIN | 5 PTS | 2-6 FG | 1-3 3FG | 2 REB | 1 AST | 2 TO | -22 +/-
- @ Memphis: POSTPONED
- vs. Portland: 33:56 MIN | 20 PTS | 6-11 FG | 3-6 3FG | 5-5 FT | 3 REB | 6 AST | 1 TO | -17 +/-
Week 7 preview:
- Monday, February 1 | vs. New York | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Wednesday, February 3 | vs. New York | 8:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Friday, February 5 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
- Saturday, February 6 | @ Orlando | 7:00pm | NBC Sports Chicago
Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.
Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.
Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade