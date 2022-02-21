NBA Tar Heels: Week 18 Review / Week 19 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from February 14-17 and looking ahead to games from February 24-27.

There are currently 12 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, 11 on full-time contracts and one (Theo Pinson) on a two-way contract.

As a reminder, no Tar Heels were in the actual All-Star Game, however Cole Anthony participated in both the Rising Stars Game and the Dunk Contest. Anthony's team lost in the Rising Stars semifinals, 50-49. He contributed four points, three assists, one steal, and one turnover.

In the Dunk Contest, Anthony lost in the semifinals after failing to complete his second dunk. For his first dunk, he donned his dad's Knicks jersey and brand new Timberland boots, grabbed the ball from his dad's outstretched hand on the way up and windmill dunked it home. For the second attempt, he threw a self alley-oop and tried a one-handed jam coming out of a 360, but couldn't get it down.

Following the All-Star Break, games will pick back up on Thursday with a seven-game slate.

Some highlights from the past week:

Reggie Bullock missed both of the Mavericks games this week with a left hip contusion.

As a reminder, Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

Coby White went off this week in helping the Bulls win both their games. He averaged 27.5 points, five rebounds, and six assists. At the All-Star Break, the Bulls find themselves tied with the Miami Heat for first in the East.

Cam Johnson had a steady week, scoring nine and 14 points. The biggest storyline is that the Suns just keep on winning. They are 48-10, have won seven in a row (and 18 of 19), and their lead over the second-place Warriors has ballooned to 6.5 games.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

