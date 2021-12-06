NBA Tar Heels: Week 7 Review / Week 8 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 29 - December 5 and looking ahead to games from December 6-12.

The Suns' (Cameron Johnson) winning streak finally came to an end at 18 games. They beat the Warriors earlier in the week at home but lost to Steph Curry and company on Friday night. Appropriately the Suns and Warriors are tied atop the Western Conference standings at 19-4.

Cole Anthony missed the first game of the week with his ankle injury, but was back in action for the Magic on Wednesday and Friday. There was no easing back into the flow (likely due to Jalen Suggs' fractured thumb) - Anthony played 36 minutes in both games and scored a combined 50 points on 20-41 shooting.

Anthony's 26- and 24-point games were the single two highest-scoring games this week for a Tar Heel.

Harrison Barnes has now missed five games in a row with a sprained right foot.

Nassir Little missed each of the last three games with an ankle injury.

Coby White missed the Bulls last two games while in COVID-19 protocol.

The Bulls (Tony Bradley / Coby White) won all three of their games this week and are just a half-game behind the Nets (Day'Ron Sharpe) for first in the Eastern Conference.

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 7 stats:

Week 8 preview:

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade