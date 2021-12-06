Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 7 Review / Week 8 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 29 - December 5 and looking ahead to games from December 6-12.

    • The Suns' (Cameron Johnson) winning streak finally came to an end at 18 games. They beat the Warriors earlier in the week at home but lost to Steph Curry and company on Friday night. Appropriately the Suns and Warriors are tied atop the Western Conference standings at 19-4.
    • Cole Anthony missed the first game of the week with his ankle injury, but was back in action for the Magic on Wednesday and Friday. There was no easing back into the flow (likely due to Jalen Suggs' fractured thumb) - Anthony played 36 minutes in both games and scored a combined 50 points on 20-41 shooting.
    • Anthony's 26- and 24-point games were the single two highest-scoring games this week for a Tar Heel.
    • Harrison Barnes has now missed five games in a row with a sprained right foot.
    • Nassir Little missed each of the last three games with an ankle injury.
    • Coby White missed the Bulls last two games while in COVID-19 protocol.
    • The Bulls (Tony Bradley / Coby White) won all three of their games this week and are just a half-game behind the Nets (Day'Ron Sharpe) for first in the Eastern Conference.

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.39.51 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.06 AM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.39.58 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.14 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.05 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.23 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.14 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.29 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.25 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.38 AM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.31 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.48 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.39 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.55 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.47 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.07.04 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.40.55 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.07.12 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.41.01 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.07.22 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 7 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.41.10 AM

    Week 8 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 11.06.23 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

