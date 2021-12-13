Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 8 Review / Week 9 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Author:

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from Dec 6-12 and looking ahead to games from December 13-19.

    • The Suns got right back to their winning ways, going 2-0 this week. Cameron Johnson's minutes have increased while Devin Booker has been out injured. 
    • Nassir Little returned from his ankle injury and scored a season-high 18 points on Wednesday.
    • Cole Anthony tied his season high with 33 points in a loss to the Kings on Wednesday. 
    • Coby White was out again this week in COVID-19 protocols but is nearing a return.
    • Tar Heels are still at the top of each conference. Day'Ron Sharpe's Nets lead the East while Cameron Johnson and Suns sit atop the West. 

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 11.14.55 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 10.00.19 AM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.47.36 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 10.00.11 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.47.51 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 10.00.04 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.48.01 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.59.58 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.48.17 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.56.47 AM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 8 stats:

    Read More

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 11.17.00 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.56.55 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.48.31 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.57.03 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.48.49 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.57.35 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 11.15.18 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.57.43 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.48.58 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.57.55 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 8 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 9.49.08 PM

    Week 9 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 10.00.04 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

    Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

    Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

    USATSI_17259612
    Basketball

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 8 Review / Week 9 Preview

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17269132
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Elon

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17268015
    Basketball

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 7 Review / Week 8 Preview

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17270466
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC Opener)

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17270136
    Basketball

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Michigan (ACC / Big Ten Challenge)

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17219058
    Basketball

    UNC vs. Michigan Gameday Live Blog

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17210347
    Basketball

    NBA Tar Heels: Week 6 Review / Week 7 Preview

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17237026
    Football

    Quick Hitters - North Carolina at NC State

    Nov 27, 2021