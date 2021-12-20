NBA Tar Heels: Week 9 Review / Week 10 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

The big storyline this week is a devolution back to the 2020-21 season where COVID-related postponements occurred left and right. The news of players in Health and Safety Protocols came fast and quick starting at the midpoint of last week.

In all, five NBA games were postponed this week, each of which included at last one Tar Heel. As of this writing, the NBA has already postponed two games for the upcoming week (both involving Tar Heels) with likely several more on the horizon.

Cameron Johnson has now scored in double figures in nine straight games, 11 of 12 games, and 13 of 15 games. His previous such streak is three games. Johnson has also hit multiple threes and has at least three rebounds in 12 straight games.

Day'Ron Sharpe, prior to going into Health and Safety Protocols on Saturday, took advantage of several teammates being unavailable and played double-digit minutes in the Nets' first two games of the week. Sharpe also scored a career high seven points.

Specifically relating to UNC alums, the biggest news of the week is the Boston Celtics signing Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract on December 18. What a great Christmas gift for Justin and his young family!

Coby White scored just five points in his return to action on Sunday night against the Bulls, but two of those five points were this dunk with LeBron James closing in:

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA full-time contracts. Given Jackson's 10-day contract with the Celtics, there are currently 12 total Carolina alums in the League.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Justin Jackson | Boston Celtics

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 9 stats:

Week 10 preview:

