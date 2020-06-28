NBA Re-Start Schedule Announced

Florida, as you’ve probably heard, is a current hot bed of COVID-19 cases.

With NBA players reportedly (and understandably) concerned about the various issues and logistical nightmares surrounding the remainder of the season, one had to question whether the re-start would actually happen.

Some players have gone so far as to opt out. As of last count, the following have announced they won’t be part of the NBA re-start:

Whether or not this whole thing comes to fruition remains to be seen, but we do have a full schedule now available. With that in mind, we know more about what the restart will look like for the various Tar Heels involved in the remainder of the season.

We recently reminded you of the 14 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, who they are playing for, and what their stats have looked like thus far in the 2019-20 season. With the restart a month away, it’s time to find out when we will get our first glimpse of each Heel back in action.

TRANSACTION UPDATES

Since our last update, the team situation has changed for a couple UNC alums.

This week the Booklyn Nets released Theo Pinson, but he will be staying in New York City to play for the Knicks. The Knicks are releasing Allonzo Trier to make room for Pinson.

Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs have signed Tyler Zeller to fill the void left behind by LaMarcus Aldridge, who had season-ending shoulder surgery in April.

Given those two moves, 15 Tar Heels will be on NBA rosters when games resume in Orlando on July 30.

WHO WON’T BE IN ACTION?

Given the NBA’s adjusted schedule for Orlando, 22 of the 30 NBA teams will be in action. Those 22 teams consist of the 16 in current playoff position, plus any teams six games or fewer behind the eighth and final seed in each conference.

Those stipulations mean that eight teams have been eliminated from contention and won’t be playing in Orlando. Those teams are:

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks

These eliminations mean the end of the 2019-20 season for six of the 15 Tar Heels on NBA rosters.

The Knicks have the greatest concentration of Tar Heels with Reggie Bullock, Wayne Ellington, and recently-added Theo Pinson.

The other three Heels to miss out on the re-start are Vince Carter (Hawks), John Henson (Pistons), and rookie Coby White (Bulls).

Carter and White represent the bookends of the NBA spectrum. Carter’s brilliant and enduring NBA career comes to a close in the strangest of ways, while White was just heating up when the season was suspended.

WHO WILL BE IN ACTION?

While those six players are finished for the season, we can expect to see nine other Carolina players back in action during the culmination of the season:

Harrison Barnes – Sacramento Kings

Tony Bradley – Utah Jazz

Ed Davis – Utah Jazz

Danny Green – Los Angeles Lakers

Justin Jackson – Dallas Mavericks

Cameron Johnson – Phoenix Suns

Nassir Little – Portland Trail Blazers

Marvin Williams – Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Zeller – San Antonio Spurs

SCHEDULE

When is the first game back for each Tar Heel? Here’s a quick overview of each player’s return-to-action, listed chronologically.

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Tar Heels involved: Tony Bradley (Jazz), Ed Davis (Jazz)

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: TNT

Implications: The Jazz sit in fourth place (8.5 games back) while the Pelicans are on the outside of the playoffs looking on. The Pelicans are 3.5 games back of the final playoff spot, tied with the Trail Blazers and Kings.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tar Heels involved: Danny Green (Lakers)

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 9:00pm ET

TV: TNT

Implications: The Lakers and Clippers are the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers hold a 5.5 game lead, but the Clippers have been able to get healthy during the suspension. The Western Conference runs through Los Angeles.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Tar Heels involved: Nassir Little (Trail Blazers)

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Implications: Big time playoff implications in this game. The Grizzlies have the eighth seed in the West, while the Blazers are one of three teams (Pelicans, Kings) 3.5 games back of that last playoff spot. A win for Little and the Blazers quickly closes that gap.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

Tar Heels involved: Cameron Johnson (Suns)

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: none

Implications: Honestly? Pride. The Wizards and Suns are the two worst teams to be included in Orlando. The Wizards are 5.5 games back of the last spot in the East, while the Suns are a full six games back in the West. This is, however, a great opportunity for Johnson to continue to prove why he was drafted so high.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tar Heels involved: Marvin Williams (Bucks)

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: ESPN

Implications: The Bucks and Celtics are two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Similar to the Lakers in the West, the Bucks have an apparent stranglehold on first place (6.5 game lead) but the Celtics are only three back of the Raptors for second place.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Tar Heels involved: Harrison Barnes (Kings), Tyler Zeller (Spurs)

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: none

Implications: Both these teams are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. These Orlando games will be a good opportunity for the young core of talent in Sacramento to continue to gel, while Zeller will have his opportunity to make a case for a roster spot for the 2020-21 season.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tar Heels involved: Justin Jackson

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 9:00pm ET

TV: ESPN

Implications: Both teams are in the playoffs (Rockets tied for fifth, Mavs in seventh). Neither team is in any real danger of falling out of the playoffs (Mavs are seven games ahead of the eighth-place Grizzlies), but both have an opportunity to move up with a run in Orlando.