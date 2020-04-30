The NCAA Moves Towards Compensation for Student-Athletes on NIL Starting in 2021
Quierra Luck
Could this be the answer to shutting down the NBA convincing kids to forgo their college eligibility and head straight to the pros?
The NCAA has introduced a proposed rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for their likeness, image and name. The Board of Governors released a statement regarding the decision and outlines the rules.
“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”
While student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school, the use of conference and school logos, trademarks or other involvement would not be allowed. The board emphasized that at no point should a university or college pay student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities.
“The NCAA’s work to modernize name, image and likeness continues, and we plan to make these important changes on the original timeline, no later than January 2021,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president and athletics director and working group co-chair. “The board’s decision today provides further guidance to each division as they create and adopt appropriate rules changes.”
Any changes adopted by the divisions must be in concert with the following principles and guidelines:
Ensuring student-athletes are treated similarly to nonathlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
Maintaining the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
Ensuring rules are transparent, focused and enforceable, and facilitating fair and balanced competition.
Making clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
Making clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
Reaffirming that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
Enhancing principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
Protecting the recruiting environment and prohibiting inducements to select, remain at or transfer to a specific institution.