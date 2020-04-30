The NCAA Moves Towards Compensation for Student-Athletes on NIL Starting in 2021

Could this be the answer to shutting down the NBA convincing kids to forgo their college eligibility and head straight to the pros?

The NCAA has introduced a proposed rule change to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for their likeness, image and name. The Board of Governors released a statement regarding the decision and outlines the rules.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

While student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school, the use of conference and school logos, trademarks or other involvement would not be allowed. The board emphasized that at no point should a university or college pay student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities.

“The NCAA’s work to modernize name, image and likeness continues, and we plan to make these important changes on the original timeline, no later than January 2021,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president and athletics director and working group co-chair. “The board’s decision today provides further guidance to each division as they create and adopt appropriate rules changes.”

Any changes adopted by the divisions must be in concert with the following principles and guidelines: