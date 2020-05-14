NCAA Pushes Back Deadline For NBA Draft Withdraw

With so many moving variables such as COVID-19, the country re-opening, and schools weighing on returning to campus, the NCAA is trying their best to accommodate student-athletes the best they can.

Just recently, the NBA has held private conferences, consulting with their league's biggest stars, to gauge the interest in a return or ending the season. Rumor mill has it that the consensus has been to return, but what that looks like hasn't be disclosed. With the season up in the air, the NBA has yet to give notice on the NBA Draft or combine. As a result, the NCAA pushed back the deadline for the men's basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility.

Per their statement from NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt,

“The NCAA’s deadline for men’s basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility will be pushed back from the current June 3 date. This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine."

"Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process. Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.”

