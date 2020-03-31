AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCAA Extends Extra Year of Eligibility to Spring Student-Athletes

Quierra Luck

Some major news is coming from the NCAA. 

Today, the committee voted on allowing Spring athletes an additional year of eligibility due to their season being shortened by the pandemic of the COVID-19. With the most confirmed cases in the world (currently), NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB have all suspended their seasons indefinitely; some have the hopes of returning to resume seasons in late May or June. But with the recent "stay at home" order for states such as Virginia ending June 10th, those seasons continuing at the are now in jeopardy.

The NCAA released a statement regarding their decision,

The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.

Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.

Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA's Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.

It will be up to the school's discretion to offer some aid or zero, to returning athletes; they do not have to match their previous offer. This will alleviate straining scholarships for incoming athletes and those deciding to stay. The decision does not include athletes of winter sports such as basketball. The NCAA concluded that all or much of their season was already completed. There will be no winner for the NCAA Men and Women 2019-2020 basketball season.

"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts!

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is It Time to Forgive Rashad McCants? His Recent Actions May Change Your Mind...

Is it time to forgive Rashad McCants? With his recent visit to UNC, maybe it's time for everyone, fans too, to bury the hatchet.

Quierra Luck

by

mbarnes21075

Coach Hess Gives Insight and Ideas on Maintaining Workouts During a Crisis

Strength and Conditioning coach, Brian Hess, met with reporters virtually to give an update on student-athletes at-home training.

Quierra Luck

Steelers' Eric Ebron Debuts New Toy to Help with Social Distancing

Luckily, some of the world's biggest athletes and musicians are using their gifts to bring light into a dark situation. Here's to a little laughter.

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: 2016 Final Four, UNC vs Syracuse

UNC continued its dominance Saturday night, April 2nd, 2016, and defeated Syracuse, 83-66.

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack, 'We're Lucky Bubba is Standing Up and Doing Right By These Kids'

Student-athletes from low-income families are a major concern for UNC Football staff; Staff want to ensure that not only are families taken care of but maintaining their athletic needs.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams on His Players Being his Salvation Through Tough Times

It's always tough losing a tournament game as reigning champions, but there is something always bigger than basketball and thats's the relationships you form with your players.

Quierra Luck

Should Cole Anthony Leave for the NBA? Coach Williams Says, 'Yes'

Coach Williams reveals his thoughts on whether Cole Anthony will leave UNC.

Quierra Luck

by

Jmooneaq

Coach Mack Brown, 'This is a Time to be at Home and Take Care of Your Family'

Even though times are incredibly hard, Coach Mack talks about some of the beauty he's observed during his time home, people spending time with family again.

Quierra Luck

Will There Be a 2020 Football Season? Coach Mack is Planning For it Regardless

Coach Mack Brown isn't exactly sure when football returns but he's planning for best and worse situations in light of COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

Kevin Donnalley Releases Video for HS Coaches, 'You're the Life of Our Program'

In a short introduction released by UNC Football, Donnalley gives a short introduction into his new role, and his commitment to building lasting relations with high school coaches.

Quierra Luck