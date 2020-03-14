AllTarHeels
The NCAA Looking to Grant Additional Year for Senior Athletes

Quierra Luck

With the cancellation of the NCAA tournament and schools canceling all sporting activities, seniors, were concerned with their year being cut short due to the world stopping in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19. The halt for safety precautions is understood, twitter and fans alike were advocating for the NCAA to retain their last year of eligibility due to the circumstance of losing their post and spring season; look like they listened.

And according Jeff Goodman, not just spring sports are a possibility, winter sports are also in consideration,

"The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes."

The NCAA also released an official statement, 

ETAliB8XkAMdhG9

"The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate."

 

