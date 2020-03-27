AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCAA Warns Schools About Recruiting During COVID-19 Pandemic

Quierra Luck

"We have heard that recruiting is continuing," Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan has updated.

Two weeks ago, at the start of COVID-19, the NCAA enacted a Dead Period for all sports, at least until April 15th. No official and unofficial visits, contacts, and evaluations during this time. Phone calls and text messages still permissible, but it seems as tho schools are not adhering to the rules.

According to Sports Illustrated, schools are still reaching out to kids, and Duncan warns them to stop; even though games have ended, they're still working. People are still sending in allegations to the NCAA Indianapolis office; the tips have been concerning transfer and high school prospects.

Since the start of the pandemic, the NCAA has had their hands full; not only are they enforcing the Dead Period rules but they have also been pressured by coaches and fans alike, to grant an extra year of eligibility to seniors of spring sports due to the cancelations of their seasons.

"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time." The NCAA said in a statement, "Additional issues with the NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."

NCAA Division I Council Committee will not on the decision March 30th. Winter sports will be on the docket to be discussed as well.

"We are mindful of the circumstances and challenges on campus," Duncan said. "But at the same time, we're obligated to keep the infractions process moving."

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts! Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Cole Anthony Leave for the NBA? Coach Williams Says, 'Yes'

Coach Williams reveals his thoughts on whether Cole Anthony will leave UNC.

Quierra Luck

by

Jsymoney 54.com

UNC Commit Caleb Love Adds Two More Awards to His High-Profile Senior Season

His senior season may not have turned out the way he wanted, but Caleb Love is still bringing in the awards before his departure to UNC.

Quierra Luck

32-Year Veteran Coach Roy Williams 'I'm Hungrier; Anxious To Get Back to Work'

Three decades in and basketball head coach Roy Williams is says he's anxious than ever to return to the court and start winning again.

Quierra Luck

UNC History: Luke Maye's .3 Shot and Justin Jackson's Trash Talk

If you didn't have a mini heart attack watching the 2017 Elite Eight game against Kentucky, regardless of who you're cheering for, your fandom is currently in question.

Quierra Luck

UNC Recruiting Santa Clara Transfer PG Trey Wertz

Just 24 hours into announcing his entrance into the transfer portal, Trey Wertz has seen numerous amount of interest in his talents especially back in his home state.

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: Marcus Paige Leads The Heels To ACC Title

Rewatch the highlights of an electric Tar Heel win against UVA for the 2016 ACC Championship game.

Quierra Luck

UNC offers Scholarship to Jaden Bradley

The 5-star recruit just announced via his twitter that UNC has just offered him a place on their 2022 roster.

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony Gives Update On His NBA Decision

Does he stay or does he leave? Cole Anthony gives fans an update on his decision via his social media.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football on Tik Tok?! Why Making Kids Laugh is Important to the Program

UNC Football has made it their mission to remain active on social media and provide us with a little laugh to brighten the day in dark times.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Hires Kevin Donnalley as Director of High School Relations

Coach Mack Brown hires UNC football great, Kevin Donnalley, as a crucial part of UNC football program.

Quierra Luck