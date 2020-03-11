AllTarHeels
NCAA Releases Statement Regarding Fan Attendance at Tournament

Quierra Luck

NCAA President Mark Emmert has finally made a statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events,

ES2vjauWAAUdwHB

While fans have a right to feel like they're being left out of one of the best tournaments in sports, there's something bigger at hand and the safety of everyone, especially older people, need to be taken serious. The NCAA has not released ticket information or refunds for purchased tickets. 

While Roy Williams was trying to make light, he immediately spoke to the seriousness of the virus. Williams specifically highlighted the danger for people his age,

"The only thing I'm hearing is because of this that we're going to cancel the ACC spring meetings. I think that would be the greatest thing in the history of this conference. (Smiling.) No, I'm like you guys, I watch TV and don't hear anything else. Bubba is in constant contact. Different leagues make their decisions for their reasons. The ACC will make whatever decision is continued to be made for the right reasons, as well.

It's a terrible situation. I mean, it's scary. I mean, at the end of the game I was mad at myself because I shook hands with all the other guys and I meant to give them the elbow hit, but, no, it's -- this is not a good situation in our country right now and we don't have a great handle on what's going to happen next. I watched CNN most of the day today and about every hour the numbers go up of the cases and numbers continue to go up about the people that lost their lives.

So on a humorous note, I get frustrated because they talk about old people and they started that at 60. I'm 69, God almighty. So that's the humorous thing that I can put. But it's not a humorous situation, I mean it really is not. It's sad that it's happening, and our country is always very resilient and make great decisions in what to do and people are -- the governor of New York, for example, closes down one area trying to get people to come in to clean things and to provide help, and it's very scattered. You listen to one news station compared to the other news stations it's like we're in two different countries and that frustrates me.

But with the ACC, if they tell me to show up and coach a game, I'm going to show up and coach a game. But I do think you guys should try to promote no ACC meetings this spring. I'll play 36 more if we can do that."

Please take care of yourself. 

