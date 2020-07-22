NCAA Moves Forward with DI Women's Basketball; Weighing All Options

Some good news have finally hit the airwaves, the NCAA is progressing forward with the 2020-2021 women's basketball season. Though there are perimeters to be monitored, the season will continue as normal.

After its annual summer meeting, the NCAA acknowledged that while proceeding with the season is it's ultimate goal, other weighing factors such as social distancing, patience, and the possibility in reduction of scheduling for conference and non-conference games due to unprecedented times.

Per NCAA release,

The committee discussed numerous contingencies and scenarios that could be in play in 2020-21. Those included the effect of a reduction in both nonconference and conference games and how that would impact the selection process and one of the committee’s selection criteria, the women’s basketball NCAA Evaluation Tool. In 2020-21, NET will replace the Ratings Percentage Index as the contemporary sorting tool used to measure a team’s quality and help evaluate team resumes for selection and seeding in the championship. The NET is one of 14 criteria used by the committee.

Along with the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee will continue to monitor the number of games played and the effect that will have on selections and the NET rankings, recognizing that a reduced schedule will offer fewer data points necessary to have a fully comprehensive ranking system.

“The committee will continue to protect the integrity of the selection, seeding and bracketing process no matter the circumstances of the coming season,” said Nina King, senior deputy athletics director and chief of staff at Duke who is serving as chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2020-21 academic year. “The committee has and will continue to track on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic developments and the effect those will have on conference and team participation and scheduling for the 2020-21 season. It remains the committee’s charge to select the 32 best at-large teams in the country and then to seed and bracket the 64-team championship field.”

The committee also was briefed on championship scenarios that could be under consideration in 2021, including playing championship games in venues at a reduced capacity and/or using social distancing.

The committee also was provided the latest on the championship site selection process that will include selection of cities to host the Women’s Final Four in 2025 and 2026, as well as the Division I regional sites for 2023-26, when Division I will implement a two-site, eight-team regional format. All bids have been submitted, and host cities will be announced in October.

“We must be attentive and prepared for any scenario and adjust in a responsible manner that protects the student-athletes, coaches, fans and other women’s basketball stakeholders as we return to sport,” King said.

