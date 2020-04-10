NCPA Sends Letter to NCAA to Enact COVID-19 Relief to Players in Need

The impact of COVID-19 has done far worse than anyone could ever imagine, mentally, emotionally, and financially. In every way possible, a global pandemic stopped the world. Sports individually have taken a crucial hit, primarily collegiate programs. Without a season, college programs and the NCAA are looking at no revenue; more importantly, student-athletes who depend on college are facing unknown circumstances.

Thursday, the NCPA, National College Players Association, released a letter to the NCAA, calling them to enact COVID-19 relief. The letter highlights the struggle most student-athletes are facing, such as parents losing jobs and the "stay at home" orders have prevented players from getting part-time jobs to help their households. Since the NCAA won't allow them to profit off their likeness, least they could do is provide financial help to those in need.

Below is a statement from President Ramgoi Huma,

“COVID-19 is highlighting just how unjust NCAA rules are. We’re facing the prospect that many athletes in spring sports and now possibly those in fall sports are abiding by NCAA rules that will make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus’ economic fallout without getting to use their eligibility. Those who do play may be stuck paying their own medical coverage and expenses while facing a heightened risk of contracting coronavirus and passing it along to loved ones. In contrast, overpaid coaches and athletic directors aren’t worrying about their medical coverage,”

“College athletes are facing hardships similar to that of other students and Americans, but are subject to NCAA rules that compound these hardships exponentially. NCAA rules heavily restrict the types of jobs players can secure. Additionally, college athletes pay their way through college but aren’t eligible for unemployment when they lose their scholarship. If colleges can’t or won’t pay for their athletes’ necessities, why can’t a willing 3 party pay? Debunked notions of competitive equity and fake amateurism do not begin to justify the devastation college athletes will suffer under current rules.”

For all of these reasons, the NCAA should enact emergency legislation granting college athletes the freedoms listed below:

1. Allow 3 parties to pay for college athletes’ health insurance and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

2. Allow 3 parties and colleges to pay for any or all of a college athlete’s food, rent, utilities, incidental expenses, tuition, books, and fees. Team scholarship limits should be waived if otherwise applicable while roster limits would still apply.

3. Allow college athletes to secure representation and receive 3 party compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness. Compensation that is arranged by a college or used by a 3 party as an inducement to attract recruits or transfers would not be permitted.

4. Grant college athletes the freedom to transfer immediately without punishment if they are not given a written guarantee within 30 days that they will receive an athletic scholarship that covers the full cost of tuition and fees. Team scholarship limits should be waived if otherwise applicable while roster limits would still apply.

5. Grant all returning spring sport college athletes the freedom to transfer immediately without punishment if they are not given a written guarantee within 30 days ensuring that they will receive no less than their current athletic scholarship amount for the 2020-21 school year.

The NCPA has one win already this year with the NCAA; They granted seniors an extra year of eligibility after losing their spring season. But with the added strain this virus has caused, it's not enough to protect all players and their families from possible financial ruin.

Huma ended his statement with reminding the NCAA of the power they have,

"If the NCAA and its conferences have the power to cancel March Madness and spring sports, they can implement these actions just as quickly.”