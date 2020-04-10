AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCPA Sends Letter to NCAA to Enact COVID-19 Relief to Players in Need

Quierra Luck

The impact of COVID-19 has done far worse than anyone could ever imagine, mentally, emotionally, and financially. In every way possible, a global pandemic stopped the world. Sports individually have taken a crucial hit, primarily collegiate programs. Without a season, college programs and the NCAA are looking at no revenue; more importantly, student-athletes who depend on college are facing unknown circumstances. 

Thursday, the NCPA, National College Players Association, released a letter to the NCAA, calling them to enact COVID-19 relief. The letter highlights the struggle most student-athletes are facing, such as parents losing jobs and the "stay at home" orders have prevented players from getting part-time jobs to help their households. Since the NCAA won't allow them to profit off their likeness, least they could do is provide financial help to those in need. 

Below is a statement from President Ramgoi Huma, 

“COVID-19 is highlighting just how unjust NCAA rules are. We’re facing the prospect that many athletes in spring sports and now possibly those in fall sports are abiding by NCAA rules that will make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus’ economic fallout without getting to use their eligibility. Those who do play may be stuck paying their own medical coverage and expenses while facing a heightened risk of contracting coronavirus and passing it along to loved ones. In contrast, overpaid coaches and athletic directors aren’t worrying about their medical coverage,”

“College athletes are facing hardships similar to that of other students and Americans, but are subject to NCAA rules that compound these hardships exponentially. NCAA rules heavily restrict the types of jobs players can secure. Additionally, college athletes pay their way through college but aren’t eligible for unemployment when they lose their scholarship. If colleges can’t or won’t pay for their athletes’ necessities, why can’t a willing 3 party pay? Debunked notions of competitive equity and fake amateurism do not begin to justify the devastation college athletes will suffer under current rules.”

For all of these reasons, the NCAA should enact emergency legislation granting college athletes the freedoms listed below:

1. Allow 3 parties to pay for college athletes’ health insurance and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

2. Allow 3 parties and colleges to pay for any or all of a college athlete’s food, rent, utilities, incidental expenses, tuition, books, and fees. Team scholarship limits should be waived if otherwise applicable while roster limits would still apply.

3. Allow college athletes to secure representation and receive 3 party compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness. Compensation that is arranged by a college or used by a 3 party as an inducement to attract recruits or transfers would not be permitted.

4. Grant college athletes the freedom to transfer immediately without punishment if they are not given a written guarantee within 30 days that they will receive an athletic scholarship that covers the full cost of tuition and fees. Team scholarship limits should be waived if otherwise applicable while roster limits would still apply.

5. Grant all returning spring sport college athletes the freedom to transfer immediately without punishment if they are not given a written guarantee within 30 days ensuring that they will receive no less than their current athletic scholarship amount for the 2020-21 school year. 

The NCPA has one win already this year with the NCAA; They granted seniors an extra year of eligibility after losing their spring season. But with the added strain this virus has caused, it's not enough to protect all players and their families from possible financial ruin.

Huma ended his statement with reminding the NCAA of the power they have,

"If the NCAA and its conferences have the power to cancel March Madness and spring sports, they can implement these actions just as quickly.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Stackhouse Talks Teaming Up with Michael Jordan, 'It was Challenging Being with an Idol'

What is it like to play with your idol? Jerry Stackhouse discuss what it was like joining Michael Jordan in 2002 with the Washington Wizards.

Quierra Luck

by

alangales

Brandon Huffman To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal; 'Im Thankful for the Oppurtunity'

UNC big man, Brandon Huffman, decided to transfer from UNC. He's looking for a team to make an impact.

Quierra Luck

Deja Kelly Moves Up in Rankings; No. 1 in Texas and Top 10 on ESPNW

ESPNW HoopGurlz have announced five seniors who have improved their ratings in their senior season, among those names was newly commit, Deja Kelly.

Quierra Luck

Vince Carter on Dunking Over Julius Peppers, 'LOL Wow My Bad'

Former Tar Heel Julius Peppers shares a long lost video with Vince Carter on social media.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Makes 5-Star Prospect, Tony Grimes, Top 8

On his 18th birthday, 5 star prospect, Tony Grimes, announces his top 8.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams, "We Have to Put the Season Behind Us and Learn From Our Mistakes"

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Shaquille O'Neal Details Why He Chose LSU Over UNC

Would UNC have more banners if Shaq chose Carolina Blue? Shaq details why he chose LSU over two major ACC schools.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack Brown On Return of Football, 'If It's Not Safe For Fans, It's Not Safe For Athletes'

UNC head football coach, Mack Brown, discusses the return of football and what people can do to ensure there is one.

Quierra Luck

The NFL Draft Goes Virtual; What This Means For the NFL and Draftees

The NFL is doing something it's never done before, forcing clubs to stay home separately and draft remotely.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31st

Just days after the NCAA announced an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, they have now lengthened the In-Person recruiting banning period to May 31st.

Quierra Luck