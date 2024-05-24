New UNC Basketball Target Already Making Plans to Visit Chapel Hill
Just three days after announcing his UNC basketball offer, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins has listed the Tar Heels among those he plans to check out in person, League Ready reported on Thursday.
Mullins, No. 106 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but seemingly in line for a considerable boost to his stock, shined for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit over the weekend, playing in front of countless high-major coaches. As a result, he's received offers from UNC, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Creighton, Kansas, and Ohio State, all within the past few days.
Plus, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star, an athletic sharpshooter with a budding overall skillset, has sparked interest from the likes of Baylor, Michigan State, and UConn.
In addition to his UNC basketball official visit (unknown date), Mullins informed League Ready that he plans to take an official to longtime suitor Indiana (unknown date), as well as officials to Michigan and UConn in June.
Braylon Mullins is one of five new 2025 UNC basketball recruiting targets this week alone, along with four-star center Malachi Moreno, four-star guard Derek Dixon, four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and five-star wing Nate Ament. Nine undecided 2025 five-stars already held offers from the Tar Heels.
Thus far, no rising high school seniors have committed to UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his crew.
