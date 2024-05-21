Explosive Stock-Riser Becomes UNC Basketball's First 2026 Target
Interest between Orange High School (N.C.) sophomore Cole Cloer and the UNC basketball program dates back to last summer. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward even visited the Tar Heels in mid-September, attending the football team's home win over Minnesota. And that was about the same time he landed an offer from UNC rival NC State.
But as of Tuesday afternoon, Cloer is officially on the wishlist of Hubert Davis and his staff, becoming the first reported 2026 UNC basketball target.
Cloer, a springy sharpshooter who recently jumped eight spots to No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and is knocking on the door for a five-star rating by his name, announced the offer from Davis & Co. via the following post on social media:
Here is On3 national recruiting insider Jamie Shaw's recent brief assessment of Cole Cloer's repertoire:
"You notice Cole Cloer quickly as he is one of the taller players on the floor. Once the ball is tipped, he is a confidence scorer. Best when playing within one and two dribbles, he is a good straight-line athlete and can knock down a spot jump shot."
Again, Cloer is now the first recipient of a Tar Heel offer on the 2026 recruiting trail. However, he's not the first recruit, regardless of class, to reveal an offer out of Chapel Hill this week, as four 2025 four-stars did so on Monday, pushing UNC's offer tally to 13 for rising high school seniors.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.