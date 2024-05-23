UNC Basketball: Breakout Recruit Reacts to Tar Heel Offer
Although reports of UNC basketball interest in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon are still only a few days old, his announced offer from the Tar Heels on Monday night seemed fitting in light of his sizzling effort in front of Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis during this past weekend's Nike EYBL action in Indianapolis.
Dixon ranks No. 64 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, notably lower than the bulk of UNC's 2025 targets. But the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star appears well-deserving of a rankings bump due to his 16.0 points per game for a 9-1 Team Takeover squad through three sessions of EYBL play.
Meanwhile, it sure sounds as though Dixon is sincerely honored to hold an offer from a program of UNC's prestige.
"Playing for a storied program like UNC would be great," the crafty scorer and facilitator explained to Zagsblog's Charlie Parent after receiving the offer. "They play in a great conference and are historically one of the best teams in the country year after year, so being recruited by a school like that is awesome."
His offer sheet features a handful of other ACC schools in Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Miami. Of those, only Virginia and Pitt have welcomed him to campus for a visit.
Derek Dixon is among four 2025 four-stars who revealed offers out of Chapel Hill during the Tar Heels' Monday offer spree. The others are Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) center Malachi Moreno, and Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins.
Their names appear alongside Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, who revealed his offer from Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, plus nine other composite five-stars on what is now a 14-deep 2025 UNC basketball wishlist.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.