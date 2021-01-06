BasketballFootballOther Sports
North Carolina at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

Tar Heels head to South Florida in search of a win
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Three days after North Carolina's football team headed to South Florida for the Orange Bowl, Roy Williams' basketball team makes the trip south for a game against the Miami Hurricanes. 

The Tar Heels are coming off a one-point win over Notre Dame that snapped a two-game ACC losing streak and gave the Tar Heels a much needed game-winning shot in the final minute, courtesy of Leaky Black.

North Carolina would like to build on that success with a road win to get to .500 in the conference. The Tar Heels are still looking for the right combination of players, as Roy Williams has shuffled his starting lineup each of the last two games. 

Williams is usually fiercely loyal to his starters, but with the Tar Heels struggling, he's pulled the trigger on changes. Garrison Brooks—the ACC Preseason Player of the Year—has started both games on the bench, and junior Leaky Black, senior Andrew Platek, and  freshman point guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis have each come off the bench at least once.

While Brooks has been struggling in recent games, Day'Ron Sharpe had his best game yet in the win over Notre Dame. 

Miami is led by Isaiah Wong. The Hurricanes' preseason All-ACC point guard Chris Lykes has been out with what he's called the worst ankle sprain of his career, and coach Jim Larranaga said Lykes would miss the Carolina game as well.

Miami is also without Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller. Both big men suffered season-ending injuries. The Hurricanes got back Kameron McGusty, who missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, over the weekend. 

Your starters: Black, Davis, Walton, Bacot, Sharpe.

Brooks comes off the bench for the third straight game. Love also dropped from the lineup.

Tip is delayed because the Heisman trophy ceremony ran long but we're ready to start now. 

Miami commits offensive fouls on its first two possessions. 

UNC saves a bad pass that bounced off Leaky Black's chest, but then Day'Ron Sharpe travels. We go to the under 16 with four turnovers for each team. UNC leads 9-8 in a sloppy game.

Both teams still turning it over like crazy. UNC has six, Miami seven. 13 of the 21 points scored in the game have been off turnovers.

UNC leads at the under 12, 13-8. 

Carolina struggling with simple entry passes to the post. UNC now has eight turnovers to Miami's seven. Hurricanes lead at under 8, 15-14.

