North Carolina moves up to No. 6 in latest AP poll

North Carolina moved up to No. 6 in the latest women's basketball AP poll on Monday.

This is the highest ranking the Tar Heels have earned since being named the No. 6 team in December of 2014.

Their latest jump comes after a highly successful weekend in which UNC won the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Tar Heels came into the tournament as No. 8 and beat then No. 18 Oregon to advance to the championship game.

For the title, UNC knocked off then No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 in an impressive comeback fashion. The Tar Heels found themselves down as much as 17 points in the second quarter, but they rallied back to take the lead in the fourth and kept the advantage for the rest of the game.

Junior guard Deja Kelly led the team in scoring and recorded her season high of 29 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson were exceptional from three, shooting a combined 5-7 from beyond the arc.

In a weekend full of disappointment on the men's side of UNC athletics, the women's basketball team proved that they are one of the nation's best teams by beating both of its first two ranked opponents.

The Tar Heels are bringing in a load of experience from last season coupled with talented new faces in first-year guard Paulina Paris and redshirt first-year Teonni Key. They're also getting consistent double-digit performances from the starters, especially new starter Eva Hodgson whose average points per game has jumped from last year's 9.1 to 13.3 so far this season.

UNC has another tough test in its next game as the 6-0 Tar Heels will go to No. 5 Indiana in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Tip off will be on Thursday at 6 p.m.