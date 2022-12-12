North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll

UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday.

Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford.

In both games, at least three players scored in double-digits with Alyssa Ustby scoring a combined 33 points. UNC also held an opponent under 50 points for the third time this season, and it allowed less than 20 points in six quarters over the two-game stretch.

Those two wins were bounce-back performances after suffering the first loss, 63-87, to then No. 5 Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After the loss, UNC fell from No. 6 to No. 8.

Still seen as a top-10 team in the country, the Tar Heels look to continue the win streak against South Carolina-Upstate at home on Friday.

Following that match up, the competition ramps up for UNC as it will see No. 19 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 20, and ACC play will begin shortly after on Dec. 29.