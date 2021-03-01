North Carolina at Syracuse: Live Blog

North Carolina begins the final week of the regular season with a matchup against another team fighting for an NCAA berth when the Tar Heels travel to Syracuse.

Depending on which half you trust, the Tar Heels are either in good position or deep trouble as they try to get on the right side of the tournament bubble.

Carolina had a disastrous first half against Florida State on Saturday, turning the ball over twice as often as it made a shot. The Tar Heels went on a run in the second half, however, and knocked off league leading Florida State in one of the biggest comebacks in recent UNC history.

With games at Syracuse and home against Duke leading into the ACC Tournament, the key question for Carolina is which half is the outlier?

While the Heels have improved as the year went on, the FSU game showed that the team is still inconsistent. Coach Roy Williams has said that he has no way of knowing how the team will perform on the floor. Practices, pregame mood, body language—nothing has been an indicator of how the Heels will play.

Syracuse, meanwhile, is in desperation mode. The Orange have lost two straight and are almost assuredly on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble. CBS’ bracket expert Jerry Palm said, “Syracuse is about out of time and chances,” when it comes to an at-large bid.

The Syracuse zone, combined with the spacious Carrier Dome, could have an impact on UNC’s three point shooting. The Heels shot just 5-of-24 in the first game against Syracuse, and hit just 5-of-23 in the FSU game. Like everything else with the Heels, the three-point shooting has been maddingly unpredictable.