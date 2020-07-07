Carolina Basketball Returns to Campus

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

Due to COVID-19, players returned to campus late; they're usually in Chapel Hill at the beginning of summer. Players have also been scheduled to return in scatter to help prevent the spread of the virus and maintain healthy safety protocols such as social distancing.

Women's basketball is welcoming in two five-star recruits, Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star, Alexandra Zelaya, and three-stars, Alyssa Utsby, Kennedy Todd-Williams.

"I'm speechless with how wonderful it was to see the team today," the coach said Monday afternoon. "We've waited so long for this day, and feeling the energy of this new group is hard to describe."

As far as men's basketball, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, Creighton Lebo and Kerwin Walton have all checked in.

UNC men's are looking to recreate Carolina magic under head coach Roy Williams. In a difficult season that ended in a loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, North Carolina is ushering in a talented group of kids who seemingly can push this program back into a competitive edge. With the class of 2020, Williams has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and No. 2 nationally; the first time in eight years, Williams has topped Coach K and Duke.

Fans will be incredibly busy with three top 10 programs to watch this fall... if you wear a mask!

