Carolina Basketball Returns to Campus

Quierra Luck

As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.

Due to COVID-19, players returned to campus late; they're usually in Chapel Hill at the beginning of summer. Players have also been scheduled to return in scatter to help prevent the spread of the virus and maintain healthy safety protocols such as social distancing.

Women's basketball is welcoming in two five-star recruits, Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star, Alexandra Zelaya, and three-stars, Alyssa Utsby, Kennedy Todd-Williams.

"I'm speechless with how wonderful it was to see the team today," the coach said Monday afternoon. "We've waited so long for this day, and feeling the energy of this new group is hard to describe."

As far as men's basketball, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, Creighton Lebo and Kerwin Walton have all checked in.

UNC men's are looking to recreate Carolina magic under head coach Roy Williams. In a difficult season that ended in a loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, North Carolina is ushering in a talented group of kids who seemingly can push this program back into a competitive edge. With the class of 2020, Williams has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and No. 2 nationally; the first time in eight years, Williams has topped Coach K and Duke.

Fans will be incredibly busy with three top 10 programs to watch this fall... if you wear a mask!

Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?

The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend. With his commitment, UNC will be No. 2 in overall recruiting for the class of 2021 and No. 1 in the ACC.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

On the Board - July 6th Edition

The recruiting trail remains explosive for Mack Brown & Co., who is next on the list for North Carolina?

Jonah Lossiah

Carolina Basketball: Black Lives Matter

It's not a political statement. It's a human right.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football Offers as of July 5th

Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out who Mack Brown and company are currently pursuing.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Christian Keeling and Primetime Players Fall in TBT

UNC alum Christian Keeling paced the Primetime Players with 25 points in the TBT first round, but it was not enough to upset Team CP3.

isaacschade

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed! Check out last week's top 10 articles surrounding newly committed Tony Grimes, UNC dominating Duke in the NBA and Drake Maye.

Quierra Luck

If You Want to See Tar Heel Sports, Wear a Mask!!!

It should be simple enough to ask people to wear a mask politely, but sadly, it has gotten to the point of begging.

Quierra Luck

College Basketball is Alive and Well

Thanks to the recent commitments of top recruits Cade Cunningham, Emoni Bates, and Makur Maker, college basketball is in good shape.

isaacschade

NBA Mulls a Bubble for Non-Playoff Teams

The NBA is considering placing a bubble in Chicago for the eight teams that weren't invited to Orlando.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Player and Coaching Staff Reaction to Five-Star Tony Grimes Commitment

The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, announced on Tuesday evening his commitment to North Carolina. Fans, players, and coaches expressed excitement over social media.

Quierra Luck

by

Tarheel fanatic 316