All Tar Heels Podcast: Did Kerwin Walton's Decision Delay have You on the Edge of Your Seat?

Quierra Luck

Kerwin Walton's commitment had us all on the edge of our seats! Without any updates other than 247sports Evan Daniels, no one knew exactly what Walton was thinking or doing regarding his decision. 

In the weeks leading up, Walton expressed his tough decision and knew that his family weighing in was very important, 

"Big time. My family is a huge influence on my decision." Walton said, "Whatever they feel is best is probably going to make a big impact on my decision, whether it’s staying home or going away. I’m not sure if they’re too concerned how far I go from home. But they will have a big impact on my decision."

Walton's intial date of announcement was Saturday, April 25th. Slowly fans tuned into what was an unusual commitment watch; Walton was silent. Daniels updated fans and announced that Walton will be announcing Sunday. Sunday went by... nothing. Finally, fans and coaches heard that Monday at 11am was the date.

Walton's decision came down to UNC or staying home and attending Missouri; ultimately the chance to make a run for a national championship was too much for Walton to ignore and he choose UNC. 

"I just had a really good relationship with the coaches, the atmosphere was really great there and the fans show a lot of love." Walton said, "I thought that it was the biggest stage in college basketball and I think that's a great place for me to learn and grow."

For All Tar Heels weekly round-up, Jonah Lossiah and Quierra Luck discuss Walton's commitment and why taking his time was important. 

