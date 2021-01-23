Roy Williams and Garrison Brooks Comment on the Passing of Hank Aaron

MLB legend Hank Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86. Coach Williams and Garrison Brooks have some thoughts on the home run king's legacy and impact on not just sports, but the world.

Hall of Fame baseball player and longtime holder of Major League Baseball’s career home run record Hank Aaron passed away on Friday. Aaron (86 at the time of his death) played 23 of his 25 seasons for the Braves. He not only hit 755 career home runs (eclipsing Babe Ruth’s previous record of 714) but perhaps more importantly was a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement, rising above the hate mail and death threats he received while supplanting Ruth to continue performing with grace and dignity.

As a young man growing up in Atlanta, I routinely heard stories of the legend of “Hammerin’ Hank” and the beautiful and brilliant way he played America’s Pastime. I would have loved to be able to watch him in person, but the example he set in baseball and life will undoubtedly echo throughout the generations.

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams and senior forward Garrison Brooks were both asked about Hank Aaron in North Carolina’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game against NC State.

In response, Coach Williams first spoke of being able to use Aaron’s style of play as an example on the basketball court. He said, “I loved him. I use Henry Aaron as a basketball example. I love guys that make a really hard play and make it look easy, and that’s what Henry Aaron did. I don’t like guys who make a really easy play and try to make it look hard. I tell my guys that and I’ve used that for years and years.”

Williams also talked about the example that Hank Aaron set, both on and off the field.

“Hank Aaron was just one of the best of all time. He never really got the true appreciation for what he did,” said Williams. “There were no steroids or anything like that. Everything I’ve heard about him my entire life is that he was a fantastic person, as well, and I love that part of it.”

Even in his final days, Aaron worked to use his influence to set an example. Coach Williams noted that he’s been “so appreciative of the way he handled himself. Even down the stretch, this week, he went and got a COVID vaccination to try to get people to understand, ‘this is okay’ because…that was one of his goals was to get people of color to take the vaccination.”

Hank Aaron and Garrison Brooks are both natives of Alabama. While Brooks is from LaFayette, near the Georgia border, and Aaron is from Mobile, on the Gulf of Mexico, it was evident in Brooks’ voice that he feels a kinship to the sports icon who paved the way before him.

“He’s a true Alabama legend on and off the baseball field,” said Brooks. “My grandaddy spoke about him a couple of times and said that he’s one of the greatest human beings that somebody can model themselves after. It’s a tragic loss for Alabama and the world. I think Muhammad Ali described him as the only person he would aspire to be like, so that speaks volumes to who he was.”

Coach Williams’ final words about Aaron perfectly summed up his legacy:

“He was a leader in our sports world and a leader in our society.”

Coach Williams' full comments about Hank Aaron's life and legacy:

Garrison Brooks full comments about Hank Aaron's life and legacy:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

More from AllTarHeels