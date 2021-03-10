Roy Williams on Inconsistent UNC: "I Like Us One Day and the Next Day I Hate Us"

UNC has been inconsistent all year, which makes it tough for Roy Williams to know what to expect as the Tar Heels being play in the ACC Tournament.

“I like us on one day and the next day I hate us,” he said.

UNC split its last four regular season games, looking great against Duke and in the second half against Florida State, while struggling at Syracuse and home against Marquette.

“One thing to understand is we played Syracuse at Syracuse, and we did not play as well as I wanted to play,” Williams said, “but guys, they only lost one game at Syracuse all year and that was on a last-second shot. They beat everybody else. So that one was not something that made you scratch your head or it shouldn't have. The Marquette loss here at home should have and did for me. … It's been our mojo all year. I asked them yesterday at practice, 'Did you want to go up and play great one night and then get your tail kicked the other night or do we want to get more consistent?'”

The Tar Heels have several newcomers playing key roles, which contributes to the inconsistency.

“You can't keep blaming it on this, but I do think it is a factor that those seven guys are freshmen and every game they have been guarded by someone or had to guard someone that they have never heard of and that guy was kicking their tail. That is a big, big difference for freshmen,” Williams said. “Young guys just don't have that experience to go in and handle those kind of things. … I have tried to figure out everything. You can change a lot of things but you can't change the mindset of a 18, 19, 20 year old is."