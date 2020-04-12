Who Takes the Scholarship? Kerwin Walton or Ziaire Williams?

Days after junior Brandon Huffman's announcement to enter the NCAA transfer portal, analysis and rumors went haywire trying to figure out who's left on the recruiting trail to wear Carolina Blue. Along with the influx of reports, Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton announced the dates of their decision day.

Kerwin Walton is set to announce his decision, April 25th. Walton has the choices of following schools, Arizona, Iowa State, Minnesota and Ohio State. A senior at Hopkins High, Walton is ranked 97th overall in the 2020 class, and ranked no. 5 in the state. Walton picked up basketball in the 5th grade and states that getting ready and focused for the next level is a priority.

Walton's 247Sports evaluation,

Good size and length for position. Projectable frame with room to gain strength. High level shooter who can hit shots off the catch and pull. Not a specialist but three-point shooting is best attribute. Respectable handle but more of a straight-line driver. Has midrange/floater game. Sees floor well and is a good passer for position. Moves feet well laterally and is plus on ball defender. Improvement throughout high school gives optimism for future. Projects as starter at high major program.

For Ziaire Williams, the 6'9 guard is set to make his announcement, Easter Sunday.

The Sierra Canyon senior has been said to favorite staying on the West Coast than traveling east to Carolina. Reports are saying despite the long connection of UNC recruiting Williams since before the season (8/27/2019), Arizona, USC, UCLA and Stanford are the frontrunners for the five-star prospect. William is ranked no. 5 overall for the class of 2020, and no. 3 in California.

Williams' 247 evaluation,

Significant physical upside with plenty of room to gain strength. Athletic wing with good size and decent length. Easily should be able to play both big three and small-ball four at college level. Smooth stroke with ability to hit threes off the catch and pull. More of a one- and two-dribble pull-up shooter than slasher, but has quick first step and good touch around basket. Has multi-positional defensive upside. Adding strength and improving ball skills/aggressiveness will take game to the next level. Easy high major talent with significant NBA upside.

Walton and Williams aren't the only two uncommitted recruits committing in April.

This week the schedule of announcements are,

5 star: Ziaire Williams: Sunday

5 Star: Josh Christopher: Sunday

5 Star: Jalen Green:

4 Star: J.T. Thor: Sunday

4 Star: Donovan Williams: Monday

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. One recruit can create a crazy chain of events that no on expects. Reports have strongly chosen Kerwin Walton to commit to UNC.

What are your thoughts? Who would you prefer to take the open scholarship?