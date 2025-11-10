UNC's Seth Trimble Out Indefinitely with Broken Arm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Just days after North Carolina’s 87-74 win over No. 19 Kansas, the Tar Heels are facing a setback, losing their team captain and one of their top players for an indefinite period.
Senior guard Seth Trimble, the only returning starter for North Carolina and now in his fourth season with the program, suffered a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout Sunday afternoon. He will undergo surgery this week, and the university said his timetable for return will be determined after the procedure.
Through two games this season, Trimble is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 44 percent from the field and is a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
In his most recent game, Trimble tallied 17 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists to lead UNC past Kansas. He overcame a tough first half—shooting just 1-for-6—to score 13 second-half points on 6-of-11 shooting, helping spark a 58-point surge for the Tar Heels. Trimble's energy and impact on both ends were key as UNC notched its first victory over Kansas in 23 years.
“So sad for Seth,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel, and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup.”
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self's Comments on Trimble's Performance
Trimble is not only North Carolina's team captain, he's also one of the best defensive guards in the country. That is something Kansas head coach Bill Self noted after the game against the Tar Heels. Although star freshman Darryn Peterson sccored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Self said that Trimble slowed him down and made him a nonfactor.
“He blanketed Darryn [Peterson] in a way that to me was terrific. Caleb was the best player, probably in the game, but you can make a strong case for Henry and for Seth, from my vantage point, without watching the tape,” the two-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach said.
“…Even though Darryn got off 14 shots, that was a situation where he probably needed to get off 20 or 22 for us to have a realistic shot in here tonight.”
