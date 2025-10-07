Seth Trimble Talks Being a Leader, Expectations for UNC
North Carolina guard Seth Trimble chatted with the media in the breakout room at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a transcript of his presser in the main room before he went to the breakout room
THE MODERATOR: Thank you, Coach. We'll spend a few minutes with Seth. Q. Seth, how effective has the defense been in your opinion so far this season?
SETH TRIMBLE: Super effective. Henri and I the other day were actually talking about, like, how good it was or what we just weren't able to get on the offensive end, but we really came to the conclusion that our defense has been really effective all summer long, but especially this preseason.
We're coming along together. We're starting to talk more. We're starting to really just dive in on what our coaches are continuing to teach us. I think everybody is on the same page now and it's going a long way.
Q. With you being a senior guard for the Heels and you are one of the leaders of the squad? What is something you do being one of the leaders of the Tar Heels to keep the team intact and be successful? And what's a part of your game that a lot of people don't give you credit for that annoys you?
SETH TRIMBLE: I think the biggest thing is continuing to preach on the foundations that our coaches teach us on the traditions here at North Carolina. Just about all that, continuing to remind everybody how important it is to wear this jersey and how important it is to play for each other and how important it is just to represent the history that's come through here.
I think that gives us enough motivation as it is and plays a huge part in our will and want to play basketball. About what others don't know about me, I don't really know. I couldn't really tell you. In the last couple of years it's been a huge goal of mine to, sorry, but ignore you guys and ignore everybody else. I think I've done a really good job of doing it. I'm just going to continue to play basketball and do what he asks me to do.
Q. You've been on this team for a while. You saw a lot of change in your time here at North Carolina. You're one of the more senior guys on this team now. What are you doing as a locker room leader to help push this team and get it back to where North Carolina has always been historically?
SETH TRIMBLE: Like I spoke on the foundation, if we can continue to emphasize that and preach that, then like I said earlier, that can go a long way. Just continue to be a huge voice for guys.
I'm the one who has been here four years. I'm the one who has been on a North Carolina team who has failed to meet any expectations, and I'm the one who has been on a North Carolina team that has been on a team that's amazing. My sophomore year. I've been through it all here, even individually. I've been a guy that played zero to four minutes and I've been a guy that played 38 minutes.
I mean, I've been in a lot of positions here, and I'm really just trying to use that to just continue to share with my teammates, because that experience -- if they can go on with that experience before the season even starts and before they go through it on their own, that can really help them, so...
Q. Seth, part of good culture is having fun. We saw you do that on stage here with your coach. What's it like being around him on and off the court, and just what that relationship truly is in a world that values transaction right now more than relationships, what's it like having a coach like Hubert Davis?
SETH TRIMBLE: It's super cool. It's a blessing, because it's not every program, it's not every place, it's not every level where you have a coach who truly cares for you, not just on the court, but off the court. We can go to H.D. about anything. We could go tell him some boring life story, and he's fully invested in it.
We can go tell him about who we just met or whatever it is. We can go and have that relationship with him and build that from there. I mean, it's amazing, because once it gets on the court and we know we've built that off the court, I know he knows me, I know him. There's even more trust there on the court, so it makes it even easier.
